AI can be inventors on patent filings, rules Australian court

While enthusiasts celebrated the recognition of AI inventors, critics said it risked Australian law ‘being left out on our own and looking like chumps.’

The legal status of artificial intelligence (AI) has taken a new turn, as an Australian judge accepted that it is possible to list AI inventors on a patent application if the AI systems are the agents that invent the product.

Dr Stephen Thaler, the creator of the neural network ‘Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience’ (Dabus), has actively campaigned for AI to be represented as inventor.

Thaler’s legal representative Dr Ryan Abbott from the University of Surrey has also been involved in filing patent applications for Dabus in countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, Brazil, China and India.

This ruling places Australia as the first country to assess and accept AI as an inventor. While South Africa accepted the submission listing Dabus as inventor last week (28 July), its registration could still be opposed as there was no formal examination process involved.

Australia’s federal court heard and ruled that the nation’s commissioner of patents made a mistake in previously deciding that an AI cannot be considered an inventor.

Thaler and Abbott maintain that Dabus has invented objects such as a food container and a light for attracting attention. They do not claim that the AI inventors should have ownership of these products, however – a view that was upheld by the Australian judge examining the case.

“In my view, Dr Thaler, as the owner and controller of Dabus, would own any inventions made by Dabus, when they came into his possession. In this case, Dr Thaler apparently obtained possession of the invention through and from Dabus,” wrote justice Jonathan Beach.

“And as a consequence of his possession of the invention, combined with his ownership and control of Dabus, he prima facie obtained title to the invention.”

In another historic first, a federal court in Australia has ordered our application for patent on an invention generated by an AI without a traditional human inventor reinstated. pic.twitter.com/wraJ2Wcqte — Ryan Abbott (@DrRyanAbbott) July 30, 2021

Not everyone was thrilled by the ruling however, as patent attorney Mark Summerfield criticised the decision on his blog Patentology.

“I would suggest that the remarkable speed with which this unnecessarily lengthy (228 paragraphs) decision was rendered, after being heard on 2 July 2021, may reflect the judge’s enthusiasm for issuing such a ground-breaking ruling,” wrote Summerfield.

“Unfortunately, I do not share that enthusiasm, and I am confident that there are many others who are equally uncomfortable with the outcome.”

Summerfield went on to say that “Australia should not think that we will necessarily come across as a socially and technologically progressive nation by ‘leading the way’ on allowing patents to be granted for inventions generated by non-humans. On the contrary, we risk being left out on our own and looking like chumps.”

He highlighted that the US specifically requires inventors to be human, and that both the European Patent Office and the UK had rejected attempts to recognise AI inventors.

He concluded that he expects that the decision will be appealed by groups such as by the Austraian Intellectual Property office, who stated on Twitter that “[their] commissioner is considering the decision.”

Nevertheless, Summerfield also wrote his prediction on what might happen if the ruling isn’t changed.

“If we are lucky, we will not receive many serious patent applications for inventions generated by machine inventors, and little practical harm will be done

“At worst, however, we could become the only country in the world to grant patents on such inventions, mostly filed by foreign applicants, creating exclusive rights that are enforceable only in Australia to the relative detriment of Australian innovators and consumers.”