Alkimii wins Technology Ireland Company of the Year 2024

The competition’s judges said that Alkimii demonstrated ‘a deep understanding of their business domain and competitive landscape’.

Alkimii has been named as the Digital Technology Company of the Year at the annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards.

The company, which specialises in B2B software for the hospitality industry, took the top prize at the 2024 edition of the awards. Alkimii was established in 2015 by Ronan McAuley, formerly of Jurys Doyle Hotel Group, and has built an operations and workforce management platform specifically designed for businesses in the hospitality sector. The company has offices based in Ireland, the UK and Spain.

Other big winners at the black-tie event include: Mbryonics, Liberty IT, Brightbeam, EdgeTier, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mastercard Ireland, NEG8 Carbon, Nutritics, and Valid8Me.

In addition, Dr Patricia Scanlon, who is the current chair of the Irish Government’s expert AI council and Ireland’s first AI ambassador, was named Person of the Year at the ceremony.

The judges who selected Alkimii for the award commended the company’s sense of leadership.

According to the judges, the business demonstrated “a deep understanding of their business domain and competitive landscape”.

“Their customers operate in a tight-margin business and this flagship technology product helps their customers achieve operational excellence and efficiencies through digitisation and automation of core business processes, allowing their customers to focus [on] what they do best,” they added.

Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland, said: “Alkimii stands out by combining advanced technology with deep industry expertise, driven by a team of former hoteliers who genuinely understand the hospitality sector’s challenges.

“This hands-on knowledge enables them to offer not just software but a partnership, providing clients with practical insights and support.”

The full list of winners at the ceremony are as follows:

Technology Ireland Company of the Year: Alkimii

Emerging Company of the Year: Valid8Me

Tech4Good – Product/Service Award: Good Food Talks by Nutritics

Tech4Good – Sustainability Award: NEG8 Carbon

Women in Tech Company Initiative of the Year: Mastercard Ireland

Tech 4 Good – Community Award: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Technology Innovation of the Year: EdgeTier

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year: Brightbeam

Excellence in Talent Development: Liberty IT

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth: Mbryonics

