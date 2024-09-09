CeADAR wants to spot Alzheimer’s early using AI

The European project wants to combine graphene’s unique properties with AI to detect signs of Alzheimer’s more effectively.

CeADAR, Ireland’s Research Centre for Applied AI, has joined a European project that aims to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in a faster, cheaper and more reliable way.

The centre has a leading role in 2D-BioPAD, a €6m project that includes 11 public and private institutions across Europe. These entities are working together to create a diagnostics system that can detect the early signs of Alzheimer’s in a better and less invasive way than existing procedures.

There is currently no single test to determine if a person has the degenerative condition – testing typically requires a combination of diagnostic tools such as neurological exams, cognitive assessments, brain imaging and cerebrospinal fluid or blood tests.

The 2D-BioPAD project aims to create a new diagnostics system using graphene, the ‘wonder material’ that consists of a single layer of atoms. This material is stronger than most steels and has strong thermal and electrical conductivity.

The researchers hope that a graphene-based point-of-care diagnostics system will combine nano and DNA technologies to analyse patients’ blood samples and identify up to five biomarkers for Alzheimer’s.

CeADAR is leading the training and optimisation of AI models that will be used in the diagnostics system and to identify these biomarkers.

“CeADAR is delighted to play such an important role in the development of a ground-breaking digital diagnostics system for the early detection and monitoring of AD,” said CeADAR’s head of innovation and development Dr Ricardo Simon Carbajo. “This tragic disease is afflicting more and more people globally each year.

“The 2D-BioPAD project represents an opportunity to utilise AI in a way that will make a significant difference to the lives of people with AD and their loved ones. We’re excited to be part of that.”

Last year, a collaborative study led by University College Cork found a link between gut bacteria and Alzheimer’s disease. This research could be used to detect Alzheimer’s before the onset of typical symptoms, which would open up new treatment avenues for patients with the disease.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.