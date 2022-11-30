New drug gives hope of reducing cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients

The antibody called lecanemab was shown to slow down the cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer’s patients, although there were also adverse effects noted in the clinical trail.

A new drug has given hope that new forms of treatment could be possible for Alzheimer’s patients.

The drug called lecanemab was shown to slow down the cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer’s patients, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Lecanemab is an antibody which targets a harmful protein called amyloid beta. This protein builds up in the brain of those with Alzheimer’s.

The drug has been hailed by some groups, with Alzheimer’s Research UK describing the findings as “momentous”, BBC reports.

However, there were also adverse effects noted during the clinical trial, which involved 1,795 adults with Alzheimer’s disease or mild Alzheimer’s disease-related dementia.

Serious adverse effects occurred in 14pc of the participants in the lecanemab group and more than 11pc of those in the placebo group. The most common adverse events in the drug group were reactions to the intravenous infusions and MRI abnormalities such as brain swelling.

Despite these adverse effects, the results of the study have been welcomed by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI). The society said there an estimated 64,000 people with dementia in Ireland and that number is anticipated to increase to 150,000 by 2045..

ASI research and policy manager Dr Laura O’Philbin said lecanemab is the “most credible treatment option” for early Alzheimer’s disease that the world has seen “after decades of work”.

“While the clinical benefits appear small, scientifically, this is a pivotal development and brings hope to people concerned about dementia worldwide,” O’Philbin said.

The drug has been filed for accelerated regulatory approval from the FDA by Japanese pharma company Eisai. O’Philbin said there is still “a long way to go” for Lecanemab to reach patients in Ireland.

£Regulatory approval and developments in our health system are needed before we might see Lecanemab offered to people in Ireland,” O’Philbin said. “The ASI looks forward to continuing to collaborate with our research and clinical colleagues and government representatives.”

