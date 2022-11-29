Mayo coding prodigy welcomes school’s launch of comp-sci for LC students

Aoibheann Mangan said computer science “needs to be offered in every single second level school in Ireland given that the future of so many jobs rely on these skills.”

The Co Mayo secondary school of coder, internet access campaigner and former EU Digital Girl of the Year Aoibheann Mangan has officially added computer science as a Leaving Cert subject.

Mount Saint Michael’s Secondary School in Claremorris, Co Mayo officially launched their Computer Science Programme last Friday (25 November) in collaboration with St Colman’s College Claremorris.

Mangan, a passionate coder, has been campaigning for years for better internet access opportunities for rural Ireland. Aged 11, she spoke at Silicon Republic’s event Inspirefest, talking about the issue of the lack of infrastructure in her home town.

At the time in 2018, she was already a rising star in the coding world and European Digital Girl of the Year. She has long advocated for coding to be on school curricula in Ireland.

Commenting on the launch of computer science as a Leaving Cert subject in her secondary school, she said “It feels great being able to study something that motivates me rather than working through something I dislike in an effort to get good results in my Leaving Cert.”

“We are very lucky and thanks to our schools’ Boards Of Managements, Teen Turn and our parents we are studying computer science for the Leaving Certificate in 2024.”

While she welcomed the development for her school, she lamented the fact that “We know there are many more who will not be opening the exam hall door to sit the exam, many who would love to and many I would say need to – those who want to go to college and study computer science or any other ICT or technology course.”

She added that computer science is a subject that “needs to be offered in every single second level school in Ireland given that the future of so many jobs rely on these skills.”

Mangan’s campaigning has in the past made an impression on Irish politicians. When he announced the signing of the National Broadband Contract in November 2019, then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar singled Mangan out for her remarks at Inspirefest.

She had told him that she had to complete school projects in the carpark of a local Tesco as that was the only place she could access Wi-Fi.

Mangan was named ‘One to Watch’ at a London awards event for women in STEM in 2020.

