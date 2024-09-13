Apple gets FDA approval to turn Airpods into hearing aids

This feature will let users test for any hearing loss using Apple’s Airpods and then boost certain frequencies to improve their hearing function.

Apple’s push to expand the capabilities of Airpods has passed a major hurdle, as a new hearing aid feature has been approved by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

The US agency has authorised what it describes as the first over-the-counter hearing aid software device – a feature that is included with the Apple Airpods Pro 2. Apple announced this feature earlier this week at the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, where it also unveiled the iPhone 16 lineup.

This hearing aid feature lets users test their ears for any hearing loss. The Airpods can then use this data to work as a “clinical-grade hearing aid”, boosting certain frequencies to improve the hearing function in anyone with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Apple said this function can be used in both the real world and for the device itself, as it will automatically apply a user’s hearing profile to music, movies, games and phone calls across their Apple devices.

The FDA says more than 30m US adults report some degree of hearing loss and that hearing aids have been linked to reductions in the severity of cognitive decline, depression and other health problems in older adults.

“Hearing loss is a significant public health issue impacting millions of Americans,” said Dr Michelle Tarver, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

“Today’s marketing authorisation of an over-the-counter hearing aid software on a widely used consumer audio product is another step that advances the availability, accessibility and acceptability of hearing support for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.”

Apple did not comment on the latest development. The tech giant has been scoring successes in implementing digital health features into its products.

Earlier this year, the Apple Watch atrial fibrillation history feature was approved by the FDA to be used in clinical studies, under the Medical Device Development Tools programme. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers.

The smartwatch feature lets users record their heart rate to detect periods of atrial fibrillation, to get further insight into this condition such as when it occurs most frequently.

