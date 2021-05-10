What you need to know about the 2021 AtlanTec Festival

Following last year’s virtual event, ITAG’s AtlanTec festival is going online again with a focus on how companies can thrive through digital transformation.

Now in its seventh year, the annual AtlanTec Festival of Technology will take place online for the second time, starting from 17 May.

The event is organised by IT Association Galway (ITAG) and, before Covid-19 restrictions, would normally have taken place at NUI Galway.

According to ITAG, last year’s virtual event saw more than 3,000 people connecting online and examined the art of AI and digital innovation.

This year’s event is free for attendees and runs from 17 May to 21 May. It invites all in the tech community to attend, from software developers and cybersecurity experts to IT leaders and technologists.

With the pandemic forcing many companies around the world to accelerate their transformation plans and go digital faster than previously planned, this year’s AtlanTec Festival is focusing on thriving through digital transformation.

For attendees, that means five days of more than 30 events around topics such as the increased adoption of cloud computing, the effects of remote working on the workforce, and the future of emerging technologies such as quantum computing.

International keynote speakers at this year’s event include cybersecurity expert Jessica Barker, data scientist Gary Short, ex-Twitter VP and author Bruce Daisley, and futurist Nicklas Bergman.

“AtlanTec 2021 brings together people and companies redefining the global tech industry,” ITAG’s CEO, Caroline Cawley, said.

“We will welcome people from all around the world this May and they are coming to AtlanTec 2021 to learn about the latest trends to drive their digital transformation and the latest thinking and the newest products that will shape their future of work.”

AtlanTec is also supported by key technology partners including Cisco, Genesys, Fidelity Investments, HPE, IBM, NUI Galway and many more.

AtlanTec is a multiple-event festival that will take place from 17 to 21 May 2021 and will be run on the Cisco Webex conferencing platform. Those interested can register for free here.