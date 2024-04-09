Why citizen science is a ‘win-win’ for this climate engineer

Dr Iulia Anton’s research aims to build climate resilience by integrating smart technologies and nature-based solutions in harmony with local communities.

Dr Iulia Anton has many passions. Her career to date has included stints at the European Commission, the Marine Institute and Enterprise Ireland, and through these various roles, she has become “very passionate about environmental protection and sustainable solutions,” she says.

With two bachelor’s degrees, one in maths and one in engineering, an MSc in computer science and a PhD in mechanical engineering, she is also passionate about education. “Having experience teaching various STEM and environmental-related subjects allows me to share my knowledge and inspire the next generation of researchers and engineers.”

Her current role as a project manager for the EU-funded SCORE project is based at Atlantic Technological University and allows her to bring her interdisciplinary expertise to the development of climate-resilient policies and technologies to protect Europe’s coastal regions. “I need to thank the Atlantic Technological University team for this opportunity to work on such diverse and interesting projects that helped to shape me into the experienced researcher I am today,” Anton says.

Here, she tells us more about her work and the intersections between maths, environmental research and citizen science.

Tell us about your current research.

My current research is all about tackling environmental challenges with innovative tech solutions. It’s a blend of different fields, allowing me to approach sustainability issues from many angles. This helps bridge the gap between scientific discoveries and real-world needs, especially in agriculture and coastal management.

One of my most exciting endeavours is co-leading an initiative founded by Science Foundation Ireland. Here, we’re pioneering a game-changer for farmers: a digital farm assistant.

Imagine a personalised farm adviser, providing real-time data on everything from soil moisture to nutrient levels. By working hand in hand with farmers, we’re incorporating the crucial data points they need to monitor. This empowers them to make data-driven decisions, like applying fertiliser only when absolutely necessary. The result? Not just boosted yields, but a more sustainable agricultural future with a reduced environmental footprint.

Another strand of my research focuses on the power of citizen science. Apart from my management duties as a project manager for SCORE, I am also involved in technical tasks, like performing the extreme value analysis for all the Coastal City Living Labs necessary to build the hydrodynamic and coastal models.

In this project, together with my colleagues from Atlantic Technological University, we are working with an international team on the design, implementation and evaluation of Coastal City Living Labs.

I was also involved in writing policy recommendations (especially for the Sligo Living Lab and for Adapt4Coast Cluster). I had numerous occasions to witness the public’s remarkable ability to contribute to environmental data collection. One example is the ‘smart pebbles’ activity, which engaged the public in real-time data collection on coastal erosion. This initiative highlighted the valuable contribution citizen science can make in building robust technical solutions for coastal management.

These distinct projects are only two examples that exemplify my core research philosophy. It’s truly fascinating to see all these points come together and to have a broader knowledge of the field. The ability to work on such diverse and impactful projects is a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

In my view, the research I’m engaged in holds importance due to its potential to catalyse positive change on multiple fronts.

Firstly, initiatives like SCORE, the Smart Farming project and the ClimateScan are crucial in addressing pressing societal challenges such as climate change and sustainable agriculture. By developing innovative solutions and empowering communities through citizen engagement, I have the opportunity to enhance resilience and mitigate the impacts of climate change on vulnerable coastal cities and agricultural landscapes.

Secondly, my research includes interdisciplinary collaboration, bridging gaps between academia, industry and local communities. This holistic approach not only drives innovation but also ensures that our solutions are practical, contextually relevant and inclusive.

Ultimately, I foresee my work making a tangible impact by fostering more resilient, sustainable and equitable communities, while also serving as a blueprint for similar initiatives worldwide.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

My journey to become an environmental science researcher wasn’t a linear path. While mathematics initially propelled me towards a teaching career, I envisioned myself inspiring young minds rather than delving into research. Back then, the connection between mathematics and environmental science research seemed distant, almost abstract.

But my academic adventure took a fascinating turn. Pursuing a double bachelor’s degree – one in mathematics and the other in environmental engineering – unveiled the beautiful bridge between these seemingly disparate fields.

Growing up by the sea instilled a deep love for the sea/ocean, and this connection fuelled my decision to pursue a PhD in mechanical engineering, focusing on the dynamics of coastal zones. Analysing these complex systems solidified my passion for research.

‘I strive to bridge the gap between knowledge and impact’

Ever since, research has been my main focus. I’m still going strong, working to make a positive difference in the environment. This makes me never stop learning: although I already had a strong educational background, I decided to study more. I graduated in 2021 with a higher diploma in data analysis and visualisation from the University of Galway, which gave me the knowledge I needed to manage big data. I also completed a graduate diploma in sustainable energy systems from Dublin City University in 2022. This shows my commitment to becoming an expert in my multidisciplinary field.

This constant discovery, the innovative possibilities, the new challenges to tackle, the new solutions to explore to make our world more sustainable make me work harder as a researcher.

Now, I have the opportunity to explore environmental challenges and developing innovative solutions at Atlantic Technological University. But my connection to education remains strong. Whether it’s collaborating with young people on projects or fostering citizen science initiatives, I strive to bridge the gap between knowledge and impact. This allows me to contribute to a more sustainable future not just through research, but also by potentially inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards.

What are some of the biggest challenges or misconceptions you face as a researcher in your field?

My environmental research faces two main challenges. The first is the public perception of climate change. Some folks simply dismiss it as a natural cycle, while others acknowledge it but are hesitant to take action due to perceived costs, time commitments or a belief there is still plenty of time.

The second challenge is bridging the gap between science and real-world solutions. We need to translate complex research into clear steps for farmers, policymakers and the public, while also fostering collaboration to ensure our solutions are user-friendly and meet stakeholder needs.

By tackling these challenges head on, I strive to ensure my research using citizen science and innovative technologies translates into tangible environmental improvements.

Do you think public engagement with science and data has changed in recent years?

Public engagement with science and data has definitely changed in recent years. I’ve witnessed a growing openness to participate in citizen science activities – and not just for rewards! Here in Sligo, I’m constantly surprised by the level of community engagement.

‘I’m optimistic about the future of citizen science’

People genuinely care about improving their local environment. During our ‘smart pebbles’ project, a student from a transition-year programme not only loved the activity but expressed a deep desire to learn more. She even did work experience with us for a few months, demonstrating incredible determination to understand our work. These experiences make me optimistic about the future of citizen science. Public interest is surging, and this fuels my passion for engaging and communicating with people about environmental research.

How do you encourage engagement with your own work?

In my environmental research, public engagement takes two forms: accessibility and citizen science. First, I strive to make my research accessible by translating complex concepts into clear, understandable language. This can involve creating interactive workshops, participating in local events or science festivals to discuss our research, developing social media content, writing clear publications and participating at conferences where I talk with different people (eg Catchment Science conference where we had an interactive poster).

I find that by breaking down complex scientific concepts into simpler terms and explanations, people feel empowered to learn more and understand the impact of their contributions.

Secondly, citizen science initiatives play an important role. Activities like ‘smart pebbles’ allow the public to actively participate in data collection – a vital step in validating our discoveries in the real world. This not only translates to necessary data for our research but also fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility for the environment among participants. It’s a win-win situation: the public gains valuable knowledge and contributes meaningfully, while our research is strengthened by data from the field.

