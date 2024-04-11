Avi Wigderson wins Turing Award for contribution to computing

The latest winner was given the ‘Nobel Prize of computing’ for helping to reshape our understanding of the role of randomness in computation.

Leading theoretical computer scientist Avi Wigderson has been awarded one of the highest honours in computing for his contributions to the industry.

A professor in the School of Mathematics at the Institute for Advanced Study in New Jersey, Wigderson became the 2023 winner of the ACM AM Turing Award, often dubbed the ‘Nobel Prize of computing’.

The mathematician was given the honour for reshaping our understanding of the role of randomness in computation, and for decades of intellectual leadership in theoretical computer science.

While it was once believed that randomised algorithms might be qualitatively faster than regular computation for many fundamental problems, Wigderson and colleagues proved that, by and large, every efficient randomised algorithm can be fully de-randomised, meaning randomness itself is not necessary for efficient computation.

His landmark work in this area revolutionised our understanding of randomness in both computer science and mathematics and has been key to the development of several advancements in computing, from cloud networks to cryptography methods.

As well as his groundbreaking contributions to computing, Wigderson is recognised as a mentor and colleague who has advised many young researchers.

His Turing Award comes just three years after Wigderson won the 2021 Abel Award for his contributions to the industry, which is considered to be one of the most important honours for lifetime achievements in the field of mathematics.

ACM president Yannis Ioannidis said being selected for the Turing Award is “a fitting follow-up” for Wigderson, given how his work has connected a wide range of mathematical sub-areas to theoretical computer science.

“Wigderson is a towering intellectual force in theoretical computer science, an exciting discipline that attracts some of the most promising young researchers to work on the most difficult challenges,” he added.

“This year’s Turing Award recognises Wigderson’s specific work on randomness, as well as the indirect but substantial impact he has had on the entire field of theoretical computer science.”

Upon receiving the award, Wigderson said he was glad ACM continued to recognise the theory of computation community. “I feel lucky to be part of this extremely dynamic community, whose fundamental goals have deep conceptual, intellectual and scientific meaning, well beyond practical motivations,” he said.

“My four decades in this field have been a continuous joyride, with fun problems, brilliant researchers and many students, postdocs and collaborators who have become close friends.”

The Turing Award, named after British mathematician Alan Turing, carries a $1m prize. Previous winners include AI leader Geoffrey Hinton, Lisp programming inventor John McCarthy and software design pioneer Niklaus Wirth, who passed away at the beginning of this year.

