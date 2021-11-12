Belfast researchers to feed indigenous seaweed to cattle to cut emissions

Scientists at the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast are collaborating with An Teagasc and others to conduct trials on cattle using local seaweed varieties.

Scientists at the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen’s University Belfast are conducting research into reducing livestock methane emissions using seaweed supplements.

Early laboratory research at IGFS has shown promising results adding native Irish and UK seaweeds to cattles’ diets. Previous research from Australia and the US has shown reductions of up to 80pc in methane emissions from cattle after they were given seaweed supplements.

However, the figures from these studies concentrated on a red seaweed variety, which grows mainly in warmer climates. These red seaweeds also contain high levels of bromoform, which is known to be damaging to the ozone layer. Seaweed indigenous to the UK and Ireland tends to be brown or green and does not contain bromoform.

UK and Irish seaweeds are also rich in active compounds called phlorotannins, found in red wine and berries. Phlorotannins are anti-bacterial, and could potentially improve animals’ immune systems.

The IGFS is to conduct trials on UK farms using brown and green seaweed varieties. The institute has inked a three-year partnership with UK supermarket chain Morrisons, which will provide it with access to its network of beef farmers.

The project also includes the Agrifood and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), in Northern Ireland, as a partner. A second project will see the IGFS and AFBI join a €2m international project led by Irish agricultural research agency An Teagasc. Researchers involved in this project will monitor the effects of seaweed in the diet of pasture-based livestock. They will add seaweed to grass-based silage on farm trials involving dairy cows in Northern Ireland starting next year.

As well as assessing methane emissions of the beef and dairy cattle, these projects will assess the nutritional value of indigenous seaweeds and how they affect meat quality.

IGFS lead Sharon Huws, professor of animal science and microbiology within the School of Biological Sciences, said “The science is there. It’s simply a matter of providing the necessary data and then implementing it. Using seaweed is a natural, sustainable way of reducing emissions and has great potential to be scaled up. There is no reason why we can’t be farming seaweed – this would also protect the biodiversity of our shorelines.”

“If UK farmers are to meet a zero-carbon model, we really need to start putting this kind of research into practice. I hope IGFS and AFBI research can soon provide the necessary data and reassurance for governments to take forward,” Huws added.

The researchers’ efforts come as methane emissions continue to be debated at COP26 in Glasgow this week.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.