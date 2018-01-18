BioPharma Ambition calls for creative scientific poster submissions

The BioPharma Ambition conference team is looking for thoughtful and well-designed posters to mark 2018’s upcoming event.

Are you someone with an eye for design and a passion for science? BioPharma Ambition is running a poster competition, which will give entrants the chance to flex their creative muscles and walk away with cash prizes.

The poster itself should related to the field of biopharma, whether it’s vaccines, gene therapies or a myriad of other choices.

Science meets design

Those who want to communicate their scientific message visually need to submit a poster abstract before 14 February, and will need to print their poster at A0 size if the abstract is approved.

Entrants will be each given a 10-minute time slot to explain and showcase their projects to a judging panel, with five minutes for presenting and the remaining five to be spent fielding questions from judges.

The judging panel will be made up of professionals within the biopharma industry.

The first, second and third place winners will respectively walk away with cash prizes of €500, €350 and €200, and students with poster presentations will have their conference registration fees waived.

BioPharma Ambition 2018 – a major industry event

This year’s BioPharma Ambition conference will be held on 21 and 22 February in a number of locations, including The Printworks in Dublin Castle, with a whole host of speakers set to deliver insightful talks.

BPCI (BioPharmaChem Ireland), an Ibec group, teamed up with the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) and the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) to host the event.

Attendees can look forward to keynotes from experts such as Dr Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the Health Products and Regulatory Authority, Louise Jopling of Johnson & Johnson and Oliver O’Connor, CEO of the IPHA.

The programme will also include workshops on manufacturing and taxation presented by NIBRT and PwC, as well as an address from Minister for Health, Simon Harris, TD.

Predictive modeling, improving clinical trials and tackling digital transformation will be just some of the subjects discussed at this year’s bumper event.