7 Irish creators to follow this Black History Month on TikTok

If you’re on TikTok and want to learn more about Black History Month, these Irish creators’ accounts are a great place to start.

A youth-focused video sharing platform like TikTok might not be everyone’s first port of call when it comes to learning about Black people’s history – but there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be.

Lots of people (this reporter included) are a bit terrified of TikTok due to its newness and its popularity among ‘the youth.’

Us dinosaurs would probably be more comfortable watching the documentary series Who Killed Malcolm X? or reading Zora Neale Hurston’s book ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’ to name a few.

But, when you think about it, TikTok is also an ideal place to learn new things and open yourself to other people’s perspectives.

There are thousands of Irish creators on TikTok making short videos for their audiences on a whole variety of subjects.

SiliconRepublic.com checked out some videos created by Irish TikTokkers celebrating Black History Month, which falls in October.

That is, of course, assuming you’re not following them already. You probably will be after this.

Here’s a list of seven of Ireland’s brilliant #BlackTikTok creators.

@makeupbyjade­_1

Makeup artist, content creator and Cork native Jade Foley shares makeup videos to her 68K thousand followers on TikTok. Along with her makeup content, Jade shares fashion and hair videos. She recently shared a makeup demonstration video while speaking about Black History Month. Jade previously featured on RTE’s the Glow Up.

@makeupbyjade_1 Satin Silk Foundation & Concealer by @sculptedbyaimee review / first impression – What do ye think of it ? Unfortunately i was given a shade too dark / warm in foundation and a shade too light in concealer but surprisingly using them together i was able to get away with it. They are VERY full coverage so a tiny bit goes a long way i could see them being a product you get ages out of. They do leave a nice glow but its not as glowy as Second Skin so i think this would be great for people with Oily Skin as well as Dry skin. I am not someone who likes full coverage foundations because normally theyre so heavy but this foundation did feel quite light on the skin so it wasnt too intense. I really liked how my other products sat on top of the two products however with the concealer i did notice some odd creasing once i set it which wouldnt normally happen for me. But overall, I do like both products however i think my all time favourite would have to be Second Skin ! ❤️ Thank you to Sculpted by Aimee for #gifting these products to me i am very grateful to have had the chance to try these products & congratulations on the new launch 🙂 #makeup #makeupreview #satinsilk #satinsilkfoundation #satinsilkconcealer #sculptedbyaimee #sculptedbyaimeeconnolly #review #firstimpression #firstimpressionsmakeup #beauty #makeupartist #newfoundation #newconcealer #newproductalert #newproduct #honestreview ♬ original sound – Jade Foley

@tolu_ibixx

Tolu Ibikunle is a content creator with a following of more than 24,000 who rose to prominence following a viral video with two friends imitating a Dublin accent that was featured on the Late Late Show. Posting from Lusk, Co Dublin, her content includes a range of content from entertainment as well as her experiences of being a black woman in Ireland. Ibikunle recently posted a video explaining Black History Month on her TikTok here.

@jordanadetunji

The Belfast-born Jordan Adetunji is breaking all the rules with his genre-blending rap and R&B post-punk sounds to his more than 40,ooo TikTok followers. His content provides insight into the music producing process. Adetunji is featured on TikTok’s #BlackMusic playlist.

@damihope

Love Island’s Dami Hope is a microbiologist, content creator, reality television personality and model. Dami likes to show off his fashion sense and post-TV life to his 336,ooo followers.

@billykissazeez

Billy is a go-to creator of fashion content who shares videos of fashion ideas, outfits and hauls with her large fanbase of more than 24,000 followers.

@thatguybillosh

Dubliner Bill Oshafi is a social media content creator for Ryanair. He posts comical content to his followers and has a diverse collection of videos from taking his BeReal to taking part in topical TikTok trends.

@mirendarosenberg

Mirenda is an African-American jazz singer who settled in Donegal. She has close to half a million followers who engage with her for her videos on sustainable living, cooking, gardening and life in her homestead. Her content about tallow (rendered animal fat that can be used in cooking, soap-making and skincare) is particularly popular.

You can check out TikTok’s official Black TikTok account here.

