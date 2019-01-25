Weekend Takeaway: Breaking the chains on innovation

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including Irish Government embraces blockchain, a data centre for every parish and a Brexit surge in dot-ie registrations.
Ireland’s Government unchains innovation with blockchain hackathon
Can blockchain hold the key to the future of public services?
Dot-IE domain registrations in 2018 were boosted by rule change
Good news folks, the registration rule change worked!
KBC is first bank in Ireland to allow users to view other banks’ balances
Is multi-banking the next step on the road to the multi-pass future?
ESB and Siemens to roll out 250,000 smart meters across Ireland
Smart meter project to be rolled out to Irish homes and businesses in 2019 and 2020.
IoT surge will require a data centre hub in every town
Rise in smart devices will place an immense burden on the internet as we know it.
Inspirefest named among ‘coolest’ must-see events for 2019
The Dublin sci-tech event with diversity and inclusion at its core is a recommended booking for entrepreneurs and more.
What does Facebook’s massive Dublin expansion mean for the Irish jobs market?
Facebook’s plans to bring its total headcount in Ireland to 5,000 is good news for jobseekers, but what does it mean for Ireland more broadly?
KamaGames CEO on how the $500m games giant is winning in Dublin
KamaGames CEO Andrey Kuznetsov tells John Kennedy about the digital firm’s focus on a $137.9bn global games market.
Microsoft Office finally hits the Apple Mac App Store
Microsoft Office apps such as PowerPoint and Excel are now available on Apple’s Mac App Store.
Neanderthal weaponry shown to be far more advanced than we thought
Researchers analysing ancient Neanderthal spears found that they are amazing examples of precision weaponry, not just basic tools.