BT Young Scientist Regeneron winners prepare for global contest

Joseph Mudrak and Liam Fuller were recognised for their AI-focused project earlier this year and are preparing to showcase their work at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

The winners of the Regeneron award at this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition visited the company’s manufacturing site as they prepare for a massive event in the US next month.

Joseph Mudrak and Liam Fuller from Stratford College were the winners of the special Regeneron award at this year’s event, for their project ‘Your Dynamic AI Voice Companion – Redefining Personal Assistance’.

The two students went to the biotech company’s manufacturing site in Limerick with their classmates and teachers to meet with industry professionals and gain insights into the real-world applications of science and engineering. The location is a 64,000 square metre facility that produces medication for patients globally.

Mudrak and Fuller visited the facility as they prepare for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), an annual event in the US that will see roughly 1,800 students from 75 countries competing for prizes and scholarships.

Regeneron said ISEF also provides a platform for young innovators to show their research and connect with peers and professionals across various fields. The ISEF event will take place from 11-17 May.

“We are delighted to host these talented young scientists and their classmates,” said Regeneron’s Limerick site lead and senior VP Niall O’Leary. “Their achievements in the BT Young Scientist competition are truly commendable, and we are excited to support them as they prepare for ISEF in Los Angeles.”

Seán O’Sullivan, a 5th year student from Coláiste Chiaráin in Limerick, was named the overall winner of BTYSTE 2024. His project was inspired by the emergence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI bot and the challenges of sorting real from fake content in the context of the sophisticated communication capabilities of large language models.

Last month, a group of young entrepreneurs looking to improve bus transport for schools took the top prize at this year’s BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp.

