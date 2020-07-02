BT Young Scientist event to go totally online for 2021

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is set to go ahead in January next year, but will be a totally virtual competition.

For the first time in its history, the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) will be an all-virtual event. BT announced today (2 July) that the annual student innovation showcase, which is usually attended by thousands of visitors each year in Dublin’s RDS, will be going ahead online from Wednesday 6 January to Friday 9 January 2021.

Students from across Ireland will still be able to have their projects judged across a variety of digital platforms, with members of the public in Ireland and elsewhere being able to visit the exhibition remotely.

The online entry process remains the same as previous years, with BT confirming that it will be free to all as project entry fees have been waived. Entries are now being accepted on the event’s website and students have been given a deadline of 22 September to get their project ideas submitted for a chance to qualify for the final 550 exhibition places.

To enter, an individual or group must submit a one-page proposal outlining their project idea. Entries can be made in one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

Format still in the works

Other details on the exact format of the event are set to be revealed in the coming weeks. The Primary Science Fair – open to primary-level students from third to sixth class – will also continue virtually alongside BTYSTE from 6 to 8 January.

“With the unprecedented global events of the past few months, we have seen first-hand the important role that science and technology is playing in finding solutions to this global pandemic,” said BT Ireland’s managing director, Shay Walsh.

“With so much inspiration around us in society right now, the possibilities for creativity are endless. So I would encourage every student, teacher and school to get involved in the virtual BTYSTE, and be part of something truly special and exciting this January.”

Recently appointed Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD, added: “Now is the perfect time for learners across the country to begin thinking about the great projects they will enter into BTYSTE 2021 and the Primary Science Fair.

“STEM knowledge and skills are integral to every aspect of our lives and it is initiatives such as BTYSTE which play a crucial role in developing these in our learners.”