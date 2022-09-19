Young Scientist winners take home top prize at EU competition

BT Ireland has extended the submission deadline for BTYSTE 2023 to celebrate the latest success of the two Dublin students.

The overall winners of the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) have taken the top prize at an EU competition.

Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi won a first place prize at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) with their project entitled ‘A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem’.

The Bernoulli quadrisection problem is an old, difficult problem in Euclidean geometry. The students from Synge Street CBS in Dublin devised a new method to solve it and proposed ways it could be applied to contemporary engineering challenges.

Kumar and Joshi faced stiff competition from more than 100 students representing EU member states and other guest countries, including the US, Canada and Ukraine. The students noted the support they received from the BTYSTE organisers since their win in January.

“We’re still in shock at receiving such a positive response in Europe to our project, and we know we would never have made it to Europe if we didn’t take part in BTYSTE last January,” Kumar and Joshi said. “We’ve been guided along the way by our school and the BTYSTE team, it’s hard to put into words what winning at EUCYS means to us.”

Head of the BTYSTE, Mari Cahalane, praised the two students for representing Ireland at the EU contest.

“To take the first place prize at EUCYS is a tremendous achievement for them and a credit to their supportive families, school and teachers who have helped them along this journey,” Cahalane said.

To celebrate the achievement of these two Dublin students, BT Ireland has extended the entry deadline for this BTSYTE 2023. The new deadline is 3 October at 5pm.

“We want to encourage as many students as possible to get their entries in ahead of the new extended deadline and ensure as many people as possible can get their chance to showcase their STEM skills in the RDS this January,” Cahalane said.

The winners of the BTYSTE each year go on to represent Ireland in EUCYS. The country has a strong track record at the European competition, with wins last year and in 2019.

