BTYSTE extends application deadline for 2021 exhibition

Applications will now be open until 1 October, in order to give students, teachers and guardians additional time to finalise their ideas.

BT Ireland has announced that it is extending the application deadline for submissions to the 2021 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

The new deadline is midday on Thursday, 1 October 2020. BT Ireland said that the decision to extend the deadline was taken to give young people, their teachers and guardians additional time to finalise project ideas as they all adjust to the return to school.

The event, which takes place annually in Dublin’s RDS, is set to be held online next year for the first time in its history. It will be delivered across a virtual platform from 6 to 8 January 2021.

‘A trying time’

The decision to turn BTYSTE 2021 into a virtual event was announced in July, with BT Ireland revealing that students will still be able to have their projects judged across a variety of digital platforms, while members of the public in Ireland and elsewhere will be able to visit the exhibition remotely.

At the time, BT Ireland’s managing director, Shay Walsh, said: “With so much inspiration around us in society right now, the possibilities for creativity are endless. So I would encourage every student, teacher and school to get involved in the virtual BTSYTE and be part of something truly special and exciting this January.”

BT Ireland said that the subjects of science and technology have never been more important, and that BTYSTE will give future innovators, leaders and change-makers a platform to showcase their ideas and talents.

Speaking of the deadline extension, Mari Cahalane, head of BTYSTE, added: “We appreciate this has been a trying time for teachers, parents and students across Ireland and we want to do our part to ensure that they have time to adjust to their new learning environment. Covid-19 has meant that many aspects of school life may look different, including many extra-curricular activities.”

The 2021 exhibition will offer students the chance to take home the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, along with a prize fund of €7,500. In total, there are 200 prizes to be won for individuals, groups and teachers.

BT Ireland has also waived entry fees for next year’s event. Applications can be made here until 1 October.

Individuals or groups can enter in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; and chemical, physical and mathematical science. Each submission needs to be signed off by a teacher.