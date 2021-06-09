New research collaboration will explore ‘natural killer cell’ cancer therapies

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin will team up with Galway-based ONK Therapeutics to explore the metabolic reprogramming and engineering of natural killer cells.

An Irish collaborative research project has been awarded a large grant to explore improved cancer therapies.

Galway-based ONK Therapeutics will team up with researchers in Trinity College Dublin to optimise the metabolism and engineering of natural killer (NK) cells.

NK cells are immune cells that play an important role in our defence against cancer, as they can directly kill tumour cells.

Once activated, NK cells increase their uptake of cellular fuel, which is converted into energy by a biochemical engine that powers the all-important tumour-killing machinery.

The project will be led by Dr David Finlay who, along with his team, published a paper on how the engine that powers these cancer-killing cells functions in 2017.

ONK Therapeutics is a cell therapy company founded in 2015 by Prof Michael O’Dwyer of NUI Galway.

The company focuses on developing next generation of ‘off-the-shelf’, dual-targeted NK cell therapies targeting solid and haematological cancers.

The two-year project has been awarded Enterprise Ireland Innovation Partnership Programme grant, which will cover 80pc of the €373,295 project costs, while ONK Therapeutics will provide the remaining 20pc.

Trinity College Dublin will be recruiting two additional post-doctoral scientists into Dr Finlay’s group over the two years of the project.

‘A completely novel approach’

Finlay said manipulating NK cell metabolism to enhance anti-cancer function is only possible based on the discoveries made over the past five years.

“Our goal is to discover new targets within NK cells to be edited through CRISPR deletion or overexpression strategies. Detailed evaluation of the resistance of these cells to the adverse environments generated by tumours should support the development of enhanced NK cell therapies,” he said.

“It is an innovative approach to developing improved cellular therapies to treat cancer, in particular solid tumours.”

O’Dwyer said working with Finlay and his team means ONK Therapeutics will be collaborating with the pioneering expert in the field of NK immunometabolism.

“We are taking a completely novel approach by addressing NK cell metabolism from the inside out, fundamentally engineering NK cells to better treat cancer by increasing their resistance to the adverse metabolic conditions generated by tumors,” he said.