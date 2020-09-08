Enterprise Ireland seeking 25 international researchers for industry initiative

Through the Career-Fit Plus programme, Enterprise Ireland aims to attract experienced researchers to work on market-focused projects in Ireland.

Today (8 September), Enterprise Ireland launched a second call for proposals under its Career-Fit Plus programme. The €14m initiative, first launched last year, aims to attract experienced researchers to Ireland to work on market-focused research projects for three years.

The scheme follows on from its predecessor, the 2017 Career-Fit programme, and is co-funded by the EU under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Co-fund Scheme under Horizon 2020. It seeks to match top talent and skills from around the world with the research needs of enterprises in Ireland.

International researchers are hosted by a third-level institution in Ireland, spending between six to 12 months at a partner company, while also working with Enterprise Ireland’s technology centres and technology gateway network.

Earlier this year, Enterprise Ireland approved funding for 25 fellowships involving eight different technology centres and gateways and 22 Ireland-based companies of various sizes and sectors.

Now, the agency is announcing this call to award the remaining 25 fellowships available under the scheme.

Adapting and innovating

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said there has “never been a more important time for Irish businesses to adapt and innovate”.

“This programme gives Irish companies access to world-class research, helping them reach the next stage of their development. For researchers, this is a fantastic opportunity to take part in industry-focused research, making a real impact on the businesses they work with.”

Garrett Murray, national director for Horizon 2020 at Enterprise Ireland, urged companies and researchers to apply, adding that this will be the final opportunity to participate in the programme.

“We have already seen the benefits that have been derived by stakeholders who engaged in similar programmes and this call for applications provides a great opportunity for companies to engage in Horizon 2020 for what might be their first time to undertake international research collaboration,” Murray said.

The second call for the programme will remain open until the end of 2020.