Cerenovus hailed as Irish Medtech Company of the Year 2022

Other winners at the Irish Medtech Awards included Fire1, Bioinnovate Ireland, Bluedrop Medical, Medtronic and Boston Scientific.

Cerenovus, a Johnson & Johnson medtech business based in Galway, has been named Medtech Company of the Year by the Irish Medtech Association.

The Ibec group that represents the medtech sector announced the winner at the Irish Medtech Awards ceremony in Galway yesterday (1 December), with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ibec director of medtech and engineering Dr Sinead Keogh said the Irish medtech community has “demonstrated its resilience in the past two years” and the organisation was delighted to bring 500 industry leaders together for the awards.

Cerenovus develops medical devices to treat patients who have had a stroke. In February, the Johnson & Johnson company announced an investment of €50m in its Galway site over the next three years, resulting in the creation of more than 30 new jobs.

Cerenovus Galway general manager Michael Gilvarry said the award is “testament to the dedication” of its teams, research partners, collaborators and physician advisers.

“We are honoured to receive this award,” Gilvarry added. “We are committed to changing the trajectory of stroke care to make a difference for the large number of people experiencing a stroke every day.”

Other awards

Dublin’s Fire1 received this year’s Emerging Medtech award. The company is aiming to improve the outcomes for people with chronic diseases with remote, connected monitoring devices.

Harmac Medical Products, meanwhile, received the Supplier of the Year award. At the end of 2020, the company announced plans for a major investment at its facility in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, to accelerate production of face masks and other PPE.

“Fire1 is an exemplar of what can be achieved in Ireland by highly innovative companies,” said Enterprise Ireland head of life sciences Garrett Murray.

“Our rich ecosystem is also bolstered by the role that partners play, and this year Harmac has introduced new technologies, capabilities, processes and expertise to target the point of care diagnostics sector.”

BioInnovate Ireland earned the Collaboration in Medtech award, recognising its work with Boston Scientific in creating new medical devices. Meanwhile, Boston Scientific’s Cork team won the award for Best Process-Product Innovation in Medtech, and Beckman Coulter won the Best Talent Strategy award.

Digital Health Innovation of the Year went to Bluedrop Medical. The Galway start-up is developing an advanced system that can identify diabetic foot ulcer signs early, which can help to reduce the number of amputations in Ireland linked with the condition.

Medtronic received the Best Diversity and Representation Company Initiative award for commitments to create an inclusive workplace. In July, the US-headquartered company revealed plans to expand its R&D capabilities in Galway, hiring 200 new staff.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.