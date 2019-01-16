CERN unveils plan to dwarf Large Hadron Collider with even bigger machine

CERN’s famous Large Hadron Collider spanning two countries is only the beginning, with new plans showing for an even larger system.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN remains one of the Meccas of particle physics, having most famously discovered the Higgs Boson, otherwise known as the ‘god particle’, in 2012.

However, the 27km-long LHC will, inevitably, not be around forever with it expected to last until at least 2035. Now, CERN has revealed incredible plans of an enormous replacement that will dwarf the massive LHC.

The conceptual design of the Future Circular Collider (FCC) has been released four years after an initial study proposed the idea, with expectations it would be used to provide electron-positron, proton-proton and ion-ion collisions at unprecedented energies and intensities, with the possibility of electron-proton and electron-ion collisions.

In terms of scale, the FCC would be almost four times the length of the LHC at 100km, comprised of a superconducting proton accelerator ring at an order of magnitude many times more powerful than its predecessor.

Operating by 2050

The ring alone is expected to cost somewhere in the region of €9bn, including the €5bn it would cost to build the 100km tunnel. The cost estimate for a superconducting proton machine that would afterwards use the same tunnel is around €15bn.

Once activated, the FCC’s lifespan would be between 15 and 20 years, with expectations that the physics programme could get underway by 2040, just as the LHC reaches the end of its high-luminosity period where the number of collisions would be increased from where it is today. Then, in 2050, the machine could begin operation.

Reaching energies of 100 teraelectronvolts (TeV) and beyond would allow precise studies of how a Higgs particle interacts with another Higgs particle, and thorough exploration of the role of the electroweak-symmetry breaking in the history of our universe.

“The FCC timeline foresees starting with an electron-positron machine, just as the Large Electron-Positron collider preceded the LHC,” said CERN director for accelerators and technology, Frédérick Bordry. “This would enable a rich programme to benefit the particle physics community throughout the 21st century.”