Weekend takeaway: Discover a world of change

Change is constant. Discover everything you need to know this week, from net neutrality to twin solar systems and education in Finland.

You only have until 24 December to pick up a Super Early Bird ticket to Inspirefest 2018. Here’s why you won’t want to miss out.

What is the secret to the success of the Finnish education system? John Kennedy discovers that the answer lies in diversity, inclusion and equality.

FCC chair Ajit Pai gets the decision he craved and is now making way for a multi-lane internet.

With the help of artificial intelligence, NASA has announced the discovery of another solar system equal in the number of planets to our own.

Deaf astronomers around the world are jubilant as the publication of a multilingual dictionary for astronomical terms is announced.

A new report from the Royal Irish Academy has made recommendations to improve the retention of women in engineering and computing in Ireland. Dr Claire O’Connell reports.

Fox deal gives Disney considerable leverage over the global content industry.

As we edge closer and closer to a working nuclear fusion reactor, a new breakthrough in AI could send us over the tipping point.

Our discarded electronics pose a serious threat to our planet and our health.

Music streaming companies are concerned that Apple could gain an unfair hold over the flourishing market.