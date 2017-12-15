Weekend takeaway: Discover a world of change

Change is constant. Discover everything you need to know this week, from net neutrality to twin solar systems and education in Finland.
Inside a Finnish school: What Finland can teach the world about education
What is the secret to the success of the Finnish education system? John Kennedy discovers that the answer lies in diversity, inclusion and equality.
Net neutrality neutered: Make way for internet fast and slow lanes
FCC chair Ajit Pai gets the decision he craved and is now making way for a multi-lane internet.
NASA announces discovery of solar system’s ‘twin’ in distant space
With the help of artificial intelligence, NASA has announced the discovery of another solar system equal in the number of planets to our own.
Deaf astronomers finally have a multilingual dictionary for space terms
Deaf astronomers around the world are jubilant as the publication of a multilingual dictionary for astronomical terms is announced.
How can we fix the leaky pipeline and keep women in STEM?
A new report from the Royal Irish Academy has made recommendations to improve the retention of women in engineering and computing in Ireland. Dr Claire O’Connell reports.
Empire strikes Fox: Disney is now guardian to a galaxy of content
Fox deal gives Disney considerable leverage over the global content industry.
AI breakthrough helps us get one step closer to nuclear fusion success
As we edge closer and closer to a working nuclear fusion reactor, a new breakthrough in AI could send us over the tipping point.
UN report warns of the mounting volume of electronic waste
Our discarded electronics pose a serious threat to our planet and our health.
Spotify and Deezer urge EU to tackle tech gatekeepers
Music streaming companies are concerned that Apple could gain an unfair hold over the flourishing market.