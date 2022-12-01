New festive map showcases Ireland’s various Christmas events

The latest interactive map shows a range of festive events, including Christmas markets, parades, light shows and ice-skating locations.

Mapping company Esri Ireland has launched a new digital map to show the various festive events taking place across the island of Ireland.

The company released a digital map last year showing some of the top Christmas markets taking place during December.

The latest map has been expanded to include a range of Christmas events including markets, parades and rides taking place across the island. Some of the biggest events include the North Pole Experience in Dublin, the Waterford Winterval and Glow, the Cork Christmas celebration.

The new Christmas map also includes a list of light shows taking place this month, which include spectacles of glistening trees, lanterns, festive trails and illuminated gardens.

Various light displays are highlighted on the map such as the Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo, the Light Up Galway Festival and the Land of Lights at Wells House and Gardens in Westmeath.

Finally, Esri’s latest interactive map shows a range of ice-skating events taking place across the country and Northern Ireland, with locations suitable for various skill levels.

Esri said many of the skating rinks on display also offer special disco, family, and kids skating times to choose from.

These interactive maps uses ArcGIS, Esri’s web-based mapping software designed to create smart maps that include relevant data.

Christmas isn’t the only festive period mapped by Esri Ireland. In 2021 it released an interactive Halloween map, highlighting the locations of pumpkin patches and farms across Ireland that were open to the public.

Esri Ireland is part of the Esri Global Network, a privately held software company with thousands of employees globally. Using GIS tech, it helps customers record where things happen and analyse why, with the aim of providing insights and helping them make better decisions.

In July, Esri Ireland released a digital map of Dublin to let people view the city’s rich array of street art and the stories behind the artists that made them.

