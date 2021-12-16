New digital map shows festive Christmas markets across Ireland

With the festive season rolling in, ESRI Ireland has launched a map to help people get into the Christmas spirit and find local events.

Mapping company Esri Ireland has launched a new interactive map that highlights some of the Christmas markets across the island of Ireland.

The online map uses Esri’s digital mapping system to show some of the country’s most popular Christmas events.

Users can look around the island and select the highlighted markets – represented by a Christmas tree symbol – for more information, including the name and address of a market. They can also zoom on the map to clearly see where the market is.

Each of these markets are said to have a variety of local and artisan crafts on display, as well as lots of festive treats like hot chocolate and mulled wine to help people get into the spirit of Christmas.

The map includes the Dublin Castle Christmas market, the Galway Christmas market in Eyre Square, the Mardyke Christmas Market in Cork and the Waterford Winterval, which is celebrating nine years of festive magical moments.

Many of these markets give the opportunity for people to walk in the colourful glow of the Christmas lights, another sure-fire way to get in the festive mood and brighten up the dark winter evenings.

This isn’t the first festive map created by Esri Ireland. Last Halloween it released an interactive map highlighting the locations of pumpkin patches and farms across Ireland that were open to the public.

These interactive maps uses ArcGIS, Esri’s web-based mapping software designed to create smart maps that include relevant data.

Last year, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to Esri Ireland’s CTO, Eamonn Doyle, about how this mapping tech was being used to set up an interactive online dashboard tracking Covid-19.

