‘Churring’ call of nightjar confirms its presence in Ireland

A rare, nocturnal bird thought to be extinct in Ireland has been spotted in the south-east.

A recent survey has confirmed the existence of the rare, nocturnal nightjar bird in Ireland.

With very few recordings in recent decades, it was believed that this migratory species was effectively lost in the country. However, a survey coordinated by BirdWatch Ireland has confirmed that the species survives in the uplands of the south-east.

The nightjar is a nocturnal bird that feed on insects and is similar in shape to a kestrel or a cuckoo. It has grey-brown plumage, with black streaks and a white patch on the throat which makes it very well camouflaged in trees and on the ground. Male nightjars have distinctive white patches on the wing tips and the corners of the tail, which can be seen in flight.

The species migrates to Europe from tropical Africa in the summer months.

The male’s song is described as an unusual ‘churring’ sound that rises and falls. According to BirdWatch Ireland, the bird was once much more common in Ireland and its song was so widely known that the bird was given the Irish name Túirne Lín, which means spinning wheel.

‘They are still here’

The decline of the species in recent years is thought to be due to habitat loss and a reduction in large insects because of pesticide use.

BirdWatch Ireland conservation officer John Lusby, who coordinated the survey, explained that they used acoustic recording devices to record birdsong in areas where the nightjar might be.

Luckily, among the hundreds of hours of recordings, the distinctive call of the nightjar was heard. Subsequent monitoring of the sites confirmed there was a pair that had bred successfully. This is the only known successful breeding in the country.

One of the surveyors, Colin Travers, described his joy at hearing the nightjar. “Although I was not previously familiar with this magical song, it felt natural to be listening to it in the Irish landscape, and obviously the significance of hearing their churring cannot be overstated, as it is telling us in very simple terms that even if we have somewhat forgotten about nightjars, they are still here.”

Lusby said it is important to ensure that the nightjar’s nesting and foraging habitats are protected, given the numbers are still so low in the country. “Hopefully this will help to ensure that birds will return to these areas next May and in future summers and expand out to other areas,” he said.

The survey was supported by Kilkenny County Council, Wexford County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund.

Earlier this year, the NPWS revealed that a breeding pair of great spotted woodpeckers, once thought to be extinct in Ireland, has hatched a small number of chicks in Killarney National Park.

These good news stories of biodiversity recovery are increasingly miraculous in the context of the interconnected climate and biodiversity crises.

A recent WWF report found that monitored wildlife populations have shrunk by 73pc in the last 50 years and nature is disappearing “at an alarming rate”.

Speaking about the report, director general of WWF International Kirsten Schuijt warned of the dangers of species decline and ecosystem degradation.

“The facts should cause alarm for all who care about the state of our natural world, and as we look towards global milestones like COP16, we stand at a critical crossroads where urgent decisions will determine our planet’s future.”

