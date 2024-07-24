Irish PhD student to play rugby for Ireland at Paris Olympics

Originally from Co Fermanagh, Boles is conducting research in pharmaceuticals under the supervision of Dr Jessica Whelan and Dr Roderick Jones at SSPC.

Claire Boles, an Irish PhD student conducting research in pharmaceuticals, will represent Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris, France.

Boles, who is also a professional rugby player, will join the Irish Women’s Rugby Sevens team at the tournament kicking off this week.

A native of Co Fermanagh, Boles is currently a PhD student at SSPC, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Pharmaceuticals. She has a master’s degree in biopharmaceutical engineering from University College Dublin.

Under the supervision of Dr Jessica Whelan and Dr Roderick Jones at University College Dublin, she is researching the development of a process analytical technology (PAT) method using a system called PharmaFlow for real-time monitoring and control of manufacturing processes. This system aims to improve the efficiency, accuracy and consistency in pharmaceutical products.

Boles’s research focuses on the application of the technology specifically targeting the endpoint at which a drug or medication has completely dissolved and is available for absorption in the body.

“Claire’s participation in the Olympics is a testament to her exceptional skills and the support of her academic and athletic communities,” said Whelan.

“Her journey as an SSPC PhD student, combined with her prowess as an Olympian, showcases the remarkable potential of individuals. We wish Claire and the Irish team the best of luck.”

Boles has played with the Ireland Sevens’ sides before, having been selected for the Ireland Under 18 Sevens in 2016. She then went on to join the Ireland Sevens programme and made her senior Sevens debut in Clermont in 2017.

Boles spent time in Australia in 2018, where she played in the University Sevens with Bond University, before winning three caps for Ireland during the 2019 Women’s Six Nations.

“Balancing the roles of a PhD researcher and an Olympian is a demanding yet rewarding endeavour. I’m honoured to be named in the squad,” she said.

Last year, Prof Damien Thompson was appointed to the role of director of the SSPC. He is a professor of molecular modelling at University of Limerick, where the SSPC is based.

The Rugby Sevens events will be held in the Stade de France, with the men’s competition running from 24-27 July and the women’s tournament from 28-30 July.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.