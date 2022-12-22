Climate Action Plan 2023: New targets focus on ‘system change’ and community

The Government is setting up a Just Transition Committee under the Climate Action Plan 2023 to ensure that all citizens are fully on board with the new targets.

The Government has launched an updated version of the Climate Action Plan, its strategy to tackle the climate crisis.

Yesterday’s (21 December) update was the second time the Government has overhauled its original strategy document, which was first published in 2019.

Another supplementary document detailing some of the actions to be taken will be released in 2023.

The Climate Action Plan 2023 aims to set out definite actions to be taken to slash Ireland’s emissions by 50pc by 2030 and reach net zero no later than 2050. It also implements carbon budgets and emissions ceilings for various sectors.

This plan acknowledges some of the progress Ireland has already made thanks to the Climate Action Plan 2021 and its 2019 predecessor. Retrofitting homes, reduction in public transport fares for the first time in 75 years and the start of the offshore wind energy programme were all mentioned.

Individuals and communities

This plan claims to have a “greater focus on system change”. It is aiming to get all parts of society fully on board with the plan, appealing to individuals and communities in particular.

It acknowledged the need to ramp up efforts to reduce rising emissions to achieve the 2030 and 2050 targets.

According to the plan, the Government is planning to set up a Just Transition Committee to “ensure that no community, no sector and no person gets left behind.”

It identifies six pillars where changes will be made to tackle emissions. These are renewables, construction, transport, farming, enterprise and land use.

All have targets with the exception of land use, which is contingent on the results of a land use review.

Renewables targets

There is a major increase in the renewables programme planned, with a 75pc reduction in emissions planned by 2030.

The targets for wind energy in Ireland have been set as 6GW of onshore wind energy by the end of 2025, growing to 9GW of onshore wind energy by 2030. At least 7GW of offshore wind energy will be produced by the end of 2030, with 2GW of that to be used for green hydrogen production.

Commenting on these targets, Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Our members are ready. We have the pipeline of projects to deliver the ambitious targets set in the Climate Action Plan and we are determined to play our part in cutting carbon emissions and reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels.”

He added that the Government would “need support from right across Irish society”.

“It is time to stop playing politics with the climate crisis and for all of us to work together to deliver the Climate Action Plan.”

The Government also wants to introduce a Green Electricity Tariff by 2025 to incentivise people to use more renewable energy. It also wants to support at least 500MW of local community-based renewable energy projects.

Retrofitting for homes and businesses is also being ramped up with a target of 120,000 buildings to reach BER B2 by 2025.

Transport and enterprise targets

The transport sector is targeting a 50pc emissions reduction by 2030 and plans are also very community-focused. The plans aims for 1 in 3 private vehicles to be electric and that walking, cycling and public transport will account for 50pc of all our journeys.

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber, said that “If Cork is to deliver on the goals of increasing public transport and active travel, then a focus must be placed on the feasible quick wins contained in Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), in parallel with a determination to deliver wider scale projects on time.”

“Reducing our car dependency is a priority now and this will not happen without the delivery of CMATS,” he warned. He said that Cork Chamber and its network of 1200 member companies were prepared to support the ambitious targets.

The plan also said that at least 70pc of people in rural Ireland will have buses that provide up to 3 trips to the nearest town or city daily by 2030.

Businesses and enterprises need to reach a target reduction of 35pc emissions by 2030. The circular and bioeconomy are being earmarked as key planned growth points by the plan.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.