2021: A ‘lost year’ for climate action in Ireland?

The Climate Change Advisory Council’s annual review found a significant time lag between climate policy and action in Ireland.

The Irish Government has been urged to step up its efforts in implementing climate policies after a review found that there was a “significant gap” between planning and action in the face of the climate crisis.

While 2021 has been a good year for climate-related policymaking in Ireland, the Climate Change Advisory Council’s annual review published yesterday (8 December) called out the Government for not implementing policies at a suitable pace, potentially delaying future climate action.

In particular, the council pointed to delays in implementing the Climate Action Plan 2019 and missing last year’s emissions reduction targets. The Government published the 2021 Climate Action Plan plan last month, with a focus on the energy sector.

Marie Donnelly, chair of the council, warned that the time lag between policy, implementation and actual emissions reduction means that, unless the Government acts now, Ireland will be unable to meet its targets in the future.

“Climate change adaptation will be vital in order to protect our environment and society against changes in extreme temperatures, droughts and intense rainfall events,” she added.

Established under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015, the Climate Change Advisory Council assesses Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021, it was then given a strengthened role to advise the Government on carbon budgets and new members were added in October.

‘If 2021 has laid the table for climate action and new infrastructure development plans, then 2022 must be about the meal itself’

– STEPHEN PRENDIVILLE

Responding to the council’s annual review, Stephen Prendiville, head of sustainability at EY Ireland, said there was great progress on climate in 2021 in boardrooms and the halls of government.

But he described it as “a lost year in terms of tangible action” taking in the real economy.

Prendiville said the pandemic and the change in Government are some of the factors that have slowed down progress on implementing climate actions plans.

While the review shows progress in the areas of flood risk management and water quality, other areas such as biodiversity protection and energy have left much room for improvement, according to Prendiville, with no progress on communication networks and health infrastructure.

“2022 must address this. If 2021 has laid the table for climate action and new infrastructure development plans, then 2022 must be about the meal itself,” he added.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.