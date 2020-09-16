Irish study claims bacteria could improve outcomes for flu patients

A study conducted by Cork-based researchers at Precision Biotics has found that two different Bifidobacterium longum strains administered through the nose protected mice from some of the health implications caused by influenza.

On Wednesday (16 September), researchers in Cork announced that they have discovered a naturally occurring bacterium that could help reduce the damage inflicted on the human body by respiratory viruses such as influenza.

The research, conducted by Dr David Groeger and his colleagues at Precision Biotics which is a subsidiary of Novozymes OneHealth, was undertaken in collaboration with APC Microbiome Ireland.

The researchers have claimed that two different Bifidobacterium longum strains administered through the nose protected mice from lung injury and improved the survival rate from influenza. The two strains tested in the study were Bifidobacterium longum 35624 and Bifidobacterium longum PB-VIR.

The scientists have reported their findings in EBioMedicine, which is published by The Lancet.

The research

In the report, the team behind the research said: “This study adds to a growing body of evidence that links successful anti-viral immune responses with the bacteria microbiota.”

The team said that the overall implication of the study is that intra-nasal administration of specific microbial components can be safely utilised during the influenza season to protect individuals at high risk of poor outcomes to respiratory infection.

The team said that intra-nasal administration of specific bacterial components may be “a simple, safe and effective strategy” during influenza season. The research is now moving toward human trials and deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms.

Groeger said: “The protective effect was demonstrated by multiple different objective measures of inflammation, but the most impressive evidence was the reduction in mortality.”

The researchers involved in the study claim that the beneficial effects displayed were due to a component of the bacterial cell wall which is sensed by the body’s immune system. This inhibits the cytokine storm and serious inflammatory damage associated with respiratory viruses.