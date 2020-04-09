Irish universities and researchers launch Covid-19 tracker

Through the new platform, people living in Ireland can anonymously log any symptoms of Covid-19 they might be experiencing to provide researchers with data that could prevent future pandemics.

On Thursday (9 April), the National University of Ireland Galway (NUI Galway) announced the launch of MyCovidSymptoms.ie, a new website made in collaboration with University of Limerick, the Insight SFI Centre for Data Analytics and Orreco.

The platform enables Irish citizens to anonymously log any symptoms of Covid-19 they are experiencing with the goal of tracking the spread of the virus around Ireland.

The system is not intended to be used to diagnose or treat the disease, but rather to collect clinical symptoms in the context of Covid-19.

By getting individuals to log symptoms, researchers can more accurately estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 infections and help authorities make timely, data-driven decisions about protective measures.

The aggregate data will be used in research by NUI Galway and University of Limerick to help prevent and mitigate future pandemics.

The team behind the research

Prof Derek O’Keeffe, consultant physician at University Hospital Galway and specialist in medical device technology at NUI Galway is leading the research.

O’Keeffe developed the software solution with Dr Andrew Simpkin, Marc Mellotte and Carlos Tighe from SFI’s Insight centre. Other collaborators include Dr Kevin Johnson from University of Limerick and Gearóid Hynes, Conor Maguire and Kevin McGinley of data science start-up Orreco. Graphic design for the project was handled by Eamon Whyte.

In a statement, O’Keeffe said: “To defeat your enemy, you must know where it is and the data from MyCovidSymptoms.ie and Covid-19 testing allows us to do this.

“Clinically it is important to know where Covid-19 is in the community, so that we can plan accordingly and learn more about the disease. Globally other leading academic institutions such as Harvard University and Kings College London have also seen the importance of this kind of research and developed country specific solutions.”

Simpkin said that the platform provides an opportunity for citizen scientists to help Insight and third level institutions in Ireland to fight back against Covid-19. He said: “Having a clear geographical and temporal picture of symptoms will allow us to answer critical research questions and give the health services a head start in testing.”