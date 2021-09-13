MIT study finds more than 1m potential genome-editing tools in microbes

While investigating the ancestry of Cas proteins, researchers found a potential trove of programmable gene-editing proteins.

CRISPR gene editing is a field with many promises that has sometimes struggled to deliver. Now, a new study published in the journal Science has discovered programmable gene-editing proteins outside of CRISPR systems.

Scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard found a new editing enzyme among a family of proteins called IscB. These proteins are thought to be the ancestors of the Cas9, which is often the enzyme of choice used in CRISPR.

By using Cas9 alongside a guiding RNA, it is possible to cut a DNA sequence using CRISPR techniques. The use of RNA to guide Cas9 is critical, as it enables versatility in targeting which bits of the genome scientists intend to alter.

Programmable enzymes, especially those that use an RNA guide, can be adapted for different uses and scientists can direct Cas9 to a new target by generating their own RNA guide. The discovery of other RNA-targeted enzymes capable of cutting DNA could yield further tools for genome editing, the study’s authors said.

“These programmable proteins are very useful, beyond basic biological interest,” lead author Feng Zhang, a molecular biologist at MIT, told Nature.

“And this mechanism of RNA-guided DNA recognition is likely something that nature has created independently multiple times.”

Zhang and his team discovered a new class of programmable DNA modifying systems that they called called OMEGA (obligate mobile element guided activity), which could naturally be involved in “shuffling small bits of DNA” throughout bacterial genomes.

The genes of IscB proteins provided a hint that OMEGA proteins could be directed by RNA. The team found that the DNA responsible for encoding IscB proteins is often located near the DNA that generates a type of RNA molecule, which they called omega-RNA. Researchers also found that some IscB proteins can cleave DNA at a site specified by omega-RNA in a manner similar to Cas9 and its guide RNA.

A trove of tools

The researchers investigated another family of proteins called TnpB, which they believe could be the ancestor of Cas12, another protein commonly used in CRISPR.

By going through existing databases, they found more than 1m genes that could code for TnpB proteins and provide useful tools for genome editing.

The researchers explained that in nature, these genes could be performing a variety of functions, such as defence or the regulation of other genes’ expression. In the lab, the discovery might translate into a variety of editing tools.

“A lot of the things that we have been thinking about may already exist naturally in some capacity,” said Han Altae-Tran, graduate student and co-first author of the paper. “Natural versions of these types of systems might be a good starting point to adapt for that particular task.”