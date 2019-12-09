Dáire Keogh confirmed as next DCU president

DCU professor of history Dáire Keogh will succeed incumbent DCU president Brian MacCraith on 13 July, 2020.

Dáire Keogh will succeed current DCU president Brian MacCraith when his term of office ends on 13 July, 2020. The appointment follows an “extensive international search process” over the past 18 months which resulted in the shortlisting and interviewing of six candidates.

‘I am very confident that he will advance the university significantly over the coming decade’

— PROF BRIAN MACCRAITH, CURRENT DCU PRESIDENT

Keogh currently services as the deputy president of DCU and a professor of history. He served as president of St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra from 2012 to 2016, when the college was incorporated into DCU. He has published on a variety of subjects, such as the history of popular politics, religion and education in Ireland.

Keogh was educated at Synge Street CBS and graduated from University College Dublin with a BA in history. Following that, he studied in Gregorian University, Rome; University of Glasgow; and Trinity College, Dublin, where he completed a PhD in history. He will be the university’s fourth president.

Keogh said he was “honoured” to take up the role. He continued: “DCU is an incredible place. It was the first university to introduce an Access to Education programme and it is a beacon of excellence setting a standard for universities in terms of innovation, engagement, and opportunity. I look forward to working with my wonderful colleagues to offer the very best to our students and partners.

A bright future

Dr Martin McAleese, chancellor of DCU, welcomed the development, and said: “Professor Keogh is a highly respected academic and an outstanding deputy president. As the university celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020, Professor Keogh as president will build on the progress that has been made to date and provide the leadership to drive DCU’s mission to transform lives and societies through education, research, innovation and engagement.”

Outgoing president Brian MacCraith also welcomed the news, praising Keogh as an ideal choice for the role: “I have worked closely with Professor Keogh for the last seven years and he has been my deputy president for the last four years.

“So I am very aware of all the strengths and commitment that he will bring to the role and I am very confident that he will advance the university significantly over the coming decade.”