We’ve discovered a whole new way of flying, thanks to this common flower

It’s perhaps one of the most common flowers, but the dandelion could help us find a way to create drones that require no power source.

Most children will be familiar with blowing a dandelion and watching its seeds drift seemingly endlessly into the breeze. However, they might give little thought to how the seed is actually able to travel such large distances.

This led curious researchers at the University of Edinburgh to carry out a series of experiments to better understand how the seeds’ parachute structure allows it to fly, given it is mostly made up of empty space.

Detailing their findings in Nature, the team came to the astonishing discovery that it uses a form of flight believed to not exist anywhere else in nature.

The key to the seeds’ ability to fly was a newly discovered air bubble – now named the separated vortex ring – which is physically detached from the bristles and stabilised by air flowing through it.

Key to its ability to float is the spacing between these bristles, precisely controlling the bubble’s shape and its position directly above the seed. The analysis showed this flying method is incredibly efficient and up to four times that of a conventional parachute.

Great for drones

This could have major implications for the design of small aircraft, particularly drones. If mastered, the porous parachute idea might lead to the development of drones that require little or no power consumption.

“Taking a closer look at the ingenious structures in nature – like the dandelion’s parachute – can reveal novel insights,” said Dr Cathal Cummins, of the research team. “We found a natural solution for flight that minimises the material and energy costs, which can be applied to engineering of sustainable technology.”

This wasn’t the only recent study that set out to discover who things fly, with a team from Western Reserve University studying the electrical activity of neurons in the common flesh fly.

It was discovered that flies possess specialised sensory organs called halteres that help them detect body rotations during flight. With their halteres removed, they can no longer maintain stability.