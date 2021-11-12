New mineral discovered in diamond found in deep Earth

The calcium silicate found in the lower mantle had never been found naturally on the Earth’s surface before.

Scientists have for the first time found a type of calcium silicate called davemaoite that was not previously known to be found on the Earth’s surface naturally. The discovery was made after scientists studied black spots found in a diamond from the deep Earth.

Named after the Chinese-American geophycisist Ho-Kwang “Dave” Mao, the new mineral davemaoite was found in the diamond formed at high pressure and temperature more than 660km below the Earth’s surface. The study was published in the journal Science today (12 November).

Oliver Tschauner, a researcher at the University of Nevada Las Vegas who co-led the study that led to the discovery, said that davemaoite, scientifically called calcium silicate perovskite, or CaSiO3, is one of Earth’s most important minerals in the lower mantle.

Davemaoite concentrates elements that are incompatible in the upper mantle, including rare-earth elements and radioactive isotopes that contribute to the heat of the Earth’s mantle. It can potentially fill knowledge gaps in our understanding of the composition of deep Earth.

Fills ‘knowledge gap’

Yingwei Fei, a geochemist at the Carnegie Institution for Science, said that Tschauner and his team “inspire hope” in the discovery of other difficult high-pressure phases in nature, either through careful search in deep-origin diamonds or in highly shocked meteorites.

“Such direct sampling of the inaccessible lower mantle would fill our knowledge gap in chemical composition and heterogeneity of the entire mantle of our planet,” he said. A silicate of this kind, formed under high pressure, has never been successfully retrieved from the Earth’s lower mantle before.

Davemaoite and other similar silicates cannot retain their original mineralogical structure after being removed from their natural high pressure and high temperature environment. The only other such silicate mineral confirmed in nature, bridgmanite, was found inside a meteorite and is made of magnesium instead of calcium.

According to Nature, the greenish, octahedral diamond was found in Botswana’s Orapa mine, the world’s largest opencast diamond mine, decades ago. A dealer then sold it to George Rossman, a mineralogist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

Tschauner and Rossman, along with their colleagues, then began to study the diamond many years ago. The team used x-ray diffraction to identify and characterise the davemaoite in the diamond, showing its ability to host potassium, thorium and uranium – three major heat-producing elements.

“When we broke open the diamond, the davemaoite stayed intact for about a second, then we saw it expand and bulge under the microscope and basically turn into glass,” Tschauner told New Scientist.

