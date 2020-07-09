DCU now home to Biodesign Europe research centre to boost human health

DCU has partnered with Arizona State University to launch a new research centre with a focus on scientific innovations in human health.

A new research centre launched at Dublin City University (DCU) has been described as an “important and exciting research initiative of global significance”.

Biodesign Europe will be based at the Irish university and is part of a partnership with the Biodesign Institute of Arizona State University (ASU).

The centre will focus on discovery, translation of knowledge, and the development of scientific innovations in the areas of human health, community safety and global sustainability.

This will include both DCU and ASU researchers tapping into global networks on multidisciplinary research programmes focused on healthcare technology, sustainable manufacturing, biotechnology, bioanalytical systems and sustainability for health,

In the longer term, the centre’s aim is to utilise the unversities’ existing partnerships, such as ASU’s links with the Mayo Clinic, Banner Health and Plus Alliance.

Coming at the right time

“Biodesign Europe at DCU signifies an important and exciting research initiative of global significance,” said Prof Nicholas Dunne, who has been named executive director of the research centre.

“The model for driving the discovery and translation of research is changing rapidly, and multidisciplinary applied research programmes must keep pace with developments.”

DCU president Prof Brian MacCraith added: “The establishment of Biodesign Europe comes at a moment when the importance of research and innovation in the areas of human health, community safety and global sustainability has never been clearer.

“This joint venture amplifies the respective strengths of DCU and ASU by creating a convergent space for world-class collaborative research to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Last May, DCU announced it was to establish the Covid-19 Research and Innovation Hub to support 16 multi-disciplinary projects focused exclusively on challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

These projects cover five key areas: rapid diagnostics, protecting healthcare workers, speeding up national testing, mitigating the impact on the economy and tackling societal issues.