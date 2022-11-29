DCU lab to send first Irish samples to moon since 1970s

Polymer and metal samples from Dr Susan Kelleher’s DCU lab will be aboard the Rashid lunar rover to study moon dust.

For the first time since the 1970s, samples of materials from Ireland will launch for the moon tomorrow (30 November).

Polymer and metal samples developed in a lab at Dublin City University (DCU) will blast off towards the moon aboard the Rashid lunar rover on a mission to study moon dust.

Rashid, the first lunar rover developed by scientists based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be brought to the moon aboard the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lunar lander.

Hakuto-R Mission 1 was developed by Japanese space exploration company iSpace as part of their first mission to the moon.

“We are proud that the surfaces we developed here in the lab at DCU will be the first Irish samples on the moon since the 1970s,” said Dr Susan Kelleher of the School of Chemical Sciences, who prepared the samples with her team.

Kelleher’s team, consisting of Dr Graham Reid, Dr James McCormack and Dr Jessica McFadden, prepared the samples with the objective to understand how we can solve the “sticky problem” of moon dust for future human or robot explorers on the moon.

“Working with these types of materials teaches us even more about developing new surfaces that can kill bacteria, which will have applications here on Earth, for example, in healthcare settings and in the International Space Station too.”

Using a high resolution camera, the adhesion of moon dust – or regolith – onto different surfaces with be studied as part of the missions. This will help scientists understand how the adhesion of the sharp, dry and fine dust can be reduced.

Moon dust can interfere with electronics and is an abrasive substance. Because of the moon’s lack of an atmosphere, solar wind constantly blasts its surface – electrostatically charging the dust which then causes it to stick to everything – from astronauts’ boots to suits and tools.

