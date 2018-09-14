Government invests €24m in new STEM facility at DCU

The Irish Government is investing millions in the creation of a major new STEM hub at DCU’s Dublin campus.

DCU president Prof Brian McCraith has welcomed an investment announcement from the department of Education and Skills. Today (14 September), the department said it will invest €24m towards a new state-of-the-art STEM facility at the university.

Prof McCraith said that the formal approval of the funding by Minister John Bruton, TD, was a “timely and important capital investment”. He noted that the centre will help meet the growing demand for high-quality STEM graduates in Ireland.

Meeting the demand for STEM graduates

He added: “The new 10,000m2 ‘Future-Tech’ facility is a €50m project that will further advance DCU’s international reputation for excellence in science, computing and engineering disciplines, with a capacity to accommodate over 3,000 additional STEM students on the university’s Glasnevin campus.”

The remaining €26m is an investment supported by European Investment Bank loan finance and philanthropic contributions. Prof McCraith noted that the significant Government investment is a clear indicator of “the shared commitment to STEM as a key component of Ireland’s future prosperity”.

A key part of DCU expansion plans

He noted that DCU has grown rapidly in recent times and the Future-Tech facility was a key element of its 2016-2020 campus development plan. The president added that the Future-Tech facility “will deliver critically-needed additional capacity for Ireland’s fastest-growing university and will enable DCU to play a key role in addressing Ireland’s growing demand for high-quality STEM graduates.

“This welcome development will significantly enhance the learning experiences and opportunities for thousands of students pursuing STEM-related careers.”

The facility will accommodate degree programmes in fields such as data science, IoT and sports science and technology. It will eventually become a collaborative centre between the university and the wider economy.

Construction is set to kick off shortly, with the centre to be located on a 0.75 acre site at the main entrance to DCU’s Glasnevin Campus. It will take approximately 18 to 24 months to build, with the first student intake slated for 2021.