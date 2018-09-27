DCU unveils latest €15m student centre built with ‘escape pods’

With the aim of making more rounded graduates, DCU has unveiled its new student centre built with ‘escape pods’ for autistic students.

Dublin City University (DCU) today (27 September) revealed its latest building for those enrolled called ‘the U’ that will facilitate as many as 50,000 students over the coming decade.

With an emphasis on making more rounded graduates, DCU said that the new centre will house a broad range of activities and support services. Among the core features of the centre include a student leadership and life-skills centre; performing arts and cultural spaces for students and the wider community; and an entrepreneurship and innovation hub for national and international student initiatives.

Additionally, the university will house a ‘global village’ to encourage more cultural diversity among the 115 different nationalities currently represented in the student population.

DCU also said that the new centre will contain two ‘escape pods’ in order to provide a social space for students with autism. Last March, the university completed an 18-month project that led to it being declared the world’s first autism-friendly university by autism advocacy charity AsIAm.

‘The place will be alive with club and society life’

The facility cost a total of €15m to construct including €8m provided through a student levy with the remaining coming from the Tony Ryan Trust, Bank of Ireland, and DCU Commercial activities.

Located within DCU’s Glasnevin campus, the building spans more than 5,500 sq metres and will support over 150 student clubs and societies. The centre will also be the home for the DCU student radio station, DCUfm, and there will be a dedicated print and media room for the station and the student newspaper, The College View.

“This day marks the collective contributions of generations of DCU students,” said the president of the DCU Students’ Union Vito Moloney Burke. “Once again, we have a centre of activity that DCU students can call home.

“The place will be alive with club and society life and will serve as a platform for increased student engagement. Today is a representation of what a culture of collaboration between students and the university can achieve; the legacy starts here!”