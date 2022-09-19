DCU and UCD developing EU project to improve older patients’ healthcare

Researchers from Ireland are helping design and develop GERONTE, a low-cost healthcare management system using software.

Irish researchers are playing a vital role in a €5.9m European project to develop a healthcare management system that aims to improve the quality of life for older patients.

Researchers based in Dublin City University (DCU) and University College Dublin (UCD) will co-design, test and prepare to deploy a patient-centred and holistic health management system called GERONTE funded by the EU Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

Part of Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for software, the researchers will take part in the five-year project to improve older adults’ quality of life on three levels: global health status, physical functioning and social functioning.

Older adults with cancer and other diseases will be a particular focus of GERONTE, which will also aim to reduce the cost of healthcare for this age group.

“An ageing population has resulted in growing numbers of complex multimorbid chronic patients who require medical support,” said Prof Regina Connolly of DCU, which along with UCD is one of 10 EU institutions taking part in the project.

“Therefore, modern medicine requires a novel, patient-centred attitude for more effective treatment options, lower costs and better decision-making.”

According to its website, GERONTE is a rough abbreviation of ‘Geriatric and Oncological evaluation based on IC Technology’. The five-year programme runs from April 2021 to March 2026.

“The goal is for specific recommendations to implement the proposed patient-centred intervention, which will be rolled out in Ireland on the completion of the programme,” added Connolly.

Some functions of GERONTE include coordination of management by a health professional consortium (HPC), timely registration of symptoms and patient-reported outcomes through a web-based app, and collection of health data made available to the HPC and patients through a dashboard.

Prof Anthony Staines of DCU said that the standard of care is patient-centred integrated care and GERONTE will provide invaluable information on how to do this and make it work.

“We need to learn how to bring in and change care pathways, and how to use technology to support these pathways of care for patients with complex needs,” he said.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.