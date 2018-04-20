Weekend takeaway: Design your tomorrow

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including design thinking for schools, the founder that sparked the European fintech revolution and a golden ticket to science communication.
How Fire’s Colm Lyon ignited Europe’s fintech revolution
John Kennedy talks to one of Europe’s original fintech forerunners, Colm Lyon.
Formula 1 acquires stake in Irish fantasy sports platform PlayON
Formula 1 investment gives Dublin-based PlayON plenty of room to vroom in a growing market.
End of the landline: BT aims to move all UK customers to VoIP by 2025
BT aims to move its UK customers to IP telephony by 2025.
Crypto-miner malware overtakes ransomware as the biggest security threat
Cyber-criminals are finding more efficient ways to make money, according to new reports.
What is the golden ticket to science communication?
FameLab Ireland 2018 winner Sharon Omiwole drew on caffeine biochemistry to brew up a strong mix for science communication. The medical student spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.
Why design thinking should be taught in every school
Silicon Valley’s creative process, design thinking, is uncovering gems in Northern Irish schools. TechWatch editor Emily McDaid spoke to Patricia Flanagan to find out more.
Cork’s tech boom sees 63pc jobs growth in just five years
Cork’s tech ambitions are soaring, with more than 1m sq ft of office space coming on stream in the next 12 months, at half the price of Dublin.
Dublin’s smart city is alive-alive-o with €900,000 of funding
Five projects seek to solve challenges and improve city life in Dublin.
Facebook’s Irish operations won’t be affected by GDPR decision
Facebook decision to change terms of service in May for 1.5bn users outside EU will not affect Irish operations.
Galway start-up Kite Medical secures €1.5m in funding
Kite Medical raises funding to develop a pain-free test to detect kidney reflux in children.