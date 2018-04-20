INNOVATION

Weekend takeaway: Design your tomorrow


Image: tomertu/Shutterstock

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including design thinking for schools, the founder that sparked the European fintech revolution and a golden ticket to science communication.

How Fire’s Colm Lyon ignited Europe’s fintech revolution

Fire CEO and Realex founder Colm Lyon. Image: Fire

John Kennedy talks to one of Europe’s original fintech forerunners, Colm Lyon.

Formula 1 acquires stake in Irish fantasy sports platform PlayON

Image: NCS Production/Shutterstock

Formula 1 investment gives Dublin-based PlayON plenty of room to vroom in a growing market.

End of the landline: BT aims to move all UK customers to VoIP by 2025

landline telephone

Image: ptystockphoto/Shutterstock

BT aims to move its UK customers to IP telephony by 2025.

Crypto-miner malware overtakes ransomware as the biggest security threat

Monero cryptocurrency

Monero is the cryptocurrency of choice for cyber-criminals of late. Image: Wit Oslewski/Shutterstock

Cyber-criminals are finding more efficient ways to make money, according to new reports.

What is the golden ticket to science communication?

sharon-omiwole

Sharon Omiwole giving her winning presentation at FameLab. Image: FameLab

FameLab Ireland 2018 winner Sharon Omiwole drew on caffeine biochemistry to brew up a strong mix for science communication. The medical student spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

Why design thinking should be taught in every school

Patricia-Flanagan

Patricia Flanagan. Image: TechWatch

Silicon Valley’s creative process, design thinking, is uncovering gems in Northern Irish schools. TechWatch editor Emily McDaid spoke to Patricia Flanagan to find out more.

Cork’s tech boom sees 63pc jobs growth in just five years

Cork’s tech ambitions are soaring, with more than 1m sq ft of office space coming on stream in the next 12 months, at half the price of Dublin.

Dublin’s smart city is alive-alive-o with €900,000 of funding

Pictured: Therese Langan, Transformation project manager, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council; Marguerite Bourke, manager, SBIR Ireland, Enterprise Ireland; and Nicola Graham, Smart Dublin regional data controller, Dublin City Council. Image: Gareth Chaney Collins

Five projects seek to solve challenges and improve city life in Dublin.

Facebook’s Irish operations won’t be affected by GDPR decision

Facebook offices in Silicon Docks. Image: Connor McKenna

Facebook decision to change terms of service in May for 1.5bn users outside EU will not affect Irish operations.

Galway start-up Kite Medical secures €1.5m in funding

NUI Galway. Image: STLJB/Shutterstock

Kite Medical raises funding to develop a pain-free test to detect kidney reflux in children.