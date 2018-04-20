Weekend takeaway: Design your tomorrow

Essential weekend sci-tech reading including design thinking for schools, the founder that sparked the European fintech revolution and a golden ticket to science communication.

John Kennedy talks to one of Europe’s original fintech forerunners, Colm Lyon.

Formula 1 investment gives Dublin-based PlayON plenty of room to vroom in a growing market.

BT aims to move its UK customers to IP telephony by 2025.

Cyber-criminals are finding more efficient ways to make money, according to new reports.

FameLab Ireland 2018 winner Sharon Omiwole drew on caffeine biochemistry to brew up a strong mix for science communication. The medical student spoke to Dr Claire O’Connell.

Silicon Valley’s creative process, design thinking, is uncovering gems in Northern Irish schools. TechWatch editor Emily McDaid spoke to Patricia Flanagan to find out more.

Cork’s tech ambitions are soaring, with more than 1m sq ft of office space coming on stream in the next 12 months, at half the price of Dublin.

Five projects seek to solve challenges and improve city life in Dublin.

Facebook decision to change terms of service in May for 1.5bn users outside EU will not affect Irish operations.

Kite Medical raises funding to develop a pain-free test to detect kidney reflux in children.