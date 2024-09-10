What is digital mental health and how can it help young people?

As mental health issues become more common among young people, UCD’s Dr Andreas Balaskas is researching how digital interventions can provide support.

Dr Andreas Balaskas studies the complex, interdisciplinary field of human-computer interaction (HCI) and aims to leverage technology to support young people’s mental health.

He is deeply motivated by the potential of creating innovative solutions to address mental health challenges. This goal, he says, “fuels my commitment to advancing research in this field”.

Balaskas is a postdoctoral research fellow at University College Dublin (UCD) and the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics. He is also a member of the HCI@UCD research group, and is part of the AI Healthcare Hub at the UCD Institute for Discovery, which brings together expert researchers, clinicians and industry partners to address pressing healthcare challenges.

He has a BSc in informatics and computer technology from the Technological Institution of Western Macedonia in Greece and an MSc in HCI and social media from the Umeå University of Sweden.

His PhD, obtained from Trinity College Dublin, investigated the design of mobile interventions for mental health issues and their potential to improve engagement for anxiety management apps.

Here, he discusses his work on a major European project to develop best practices for leveraging technologies to support young people’s mental health.

Tell us about your current research.

My current research focuses on designing technologies to support youth mental health assessment and intervention. Digital mental health is a rapidly growing field within human-computer interaction (HCI), and mental health issues are expected to affect one-third of the global population during their lifetime.

Notably, many mental health disorders first emerge during adolescence or early adulthood, underscoring the urgent need to explore how technology can support young people at various stages of their mental health journey. I am particularly interested in investigating how artificial intelligence can play a role in this domain.

Together with Dr David Coyle, assistant professor in the School of Computer Science at UCD, we have secured funding from the EU’s COST Action programme to establish a Digital Youth Mental Health network across Europe and beyond.

The four-year YouthDMH COST Action aims to establish a pan-European network to advance research on leveraging technology to support youth mental health. It will consider the ways in which technology can support mental health from the point at which young people first become aware of their difficulties, through to the delivery of large-scale evidence-based interventions. It will also ensure that young people and marginalised communities have a voice in shaping the future of these technologies.

Our network will address issues including online help-seeking, information and misinformation; the role of social media; and the potential impact of emerging AI technology on mental health support.

The project will emphasise the direct involvement of young people in the design of new technologies and foster collaboration across disciplines and between academia and industry.

Additionally, the project will provide policy guidance and recommendations for government, civil organisations and funding bodies.

Through this initiative, we aim to support knowledge transfer, creation and dissemination, and lay the foundations for coordinated research on the use of technology to support mental health in young people.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

It is well-documented that the majority of mental health difficulties emerge before the age of 25, and institutions such as the World Health Organization and the European Commission have called for urgent action to address worsening mental health issues among young people.

The European Commission recently stated that Europe is witnessing a worsening of the mental health of the younger generations.

The YouthDMH network aims to tackle this challenge by advancing research and knowledge transfer on using technology to support mental health in young people aged 11-25.

The initiative will focus on the use of technology into daily life to enhance prevention, promotion and intervention. It has the potential to drive innovation and deliver significant benefits for young people in Europe. It will act as a catalyst for research and policy actions that reduce stigma and mental health difficulties among young people, leading to long-term social and economic benefits.

By facilitating access to best practices and cutting-edge technologies, YouthDMH aims to alleviate the burden of mental health problems.

YouthDMH aligns with the EU Youth Strategy (2019-2027) and European Youth Goals, which emphasise collaboration and knowledge sharing to improve mental health and reduce stigma.

Additionally, the Cost Action YouthDMH will support the career development of young and early-career researchers while promoting inclusivity by involving participants from diverse backgrounds. By engaging young researchers and innovators, the Action aims to develop a new generation of leaders with established networks and expertise to drive future research in digital mental health.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

My inspiration to become a researcher comes from a lifelong curiosity about the world and a fascination with the discoveries made by researchers from a young age. I vividly remember being captivated by computers and the endless possibilities of technology, which laid the foundation for my academic and professional journey in computer science.

My curiosity about human interaction with computing systems led me to study human-computer interaction (HCI), an interdisciplinary field dedicated on improving the ways people interact with interactive systems. This interest in designing technology to better meet human needs naturally aligned with my academic pursuits.

Driven by a desire to contribute to society, solve problems and make a positive impact, I find the field of digital mental health particularly resonant due to its significant societal implications. I am passionate about exploring how technology can enhance mental health assessment and intervention, aiming to make a tangible difference in this crucial area.

What are some of the biggest challenges or misconceptions you face as a researcher in your field?

As a researcher in HCI, one of the challenges I face is overcoming the misconception that HCI is solely about designing user interfaces to make technology ‘user friendly’. While usability is certainly a crucial aspect, HCI encompasses a much broader scope. It involves understanding complex user behaviours, interactions and the social implications of technology across various contexts.

For instance, my work in digital mental health requires not only designing intuitive interfaces but also understanding psychological principles, diverse user needs, user engagement strategies and other factors. Navigating this multidisciplinary field requires integrating insights and knowledge from areas such as psychology, design, computer science and other disciplines. Integrating insights from these areas is essential for providing impactful solutions that truly address diverse user needs. Overcoming the misconception about HCI’s scope is crucial for fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and driving innovation in design.

Moreover, like many early-career researchers, I also face the uncertainties of academia. Securing funding and navigating the competitive landscape are ongoing challenges that require persistence and careful planning. Despite these challenges, I am motivated by the potential to make meaningful contributions to the field and society.

How do you encourage engagement with your work?

Mental health is a significant and compelling topic for many, which helps engage the public and those outside the field. To foster engagement with my work, I utilise social media and various communication channels to share news, updates and findings related to my research.

Additionally, I strive to stay actively engaged with both the academic community and the general public. My goal is to raise awareness about the importance of digital mental health and to create a more informed and supportive environment for mental health research.

