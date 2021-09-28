Maynooth University’s Digital Wealth Project for schools receives funding

The university’s Digital Wealth Project which focuses on improving schools’ access to technology was awarded close to half a million in funding by Rethink Ireland.

A collaboration between Maynooth University and Microsoft Education Ireland to improve the digital skills of schoolchildren has been awarded a grant of close to half a million.

The Digital Wealth Project has received a Rethink Ireland Education grant of €450,000. The grant will enable the two bodies to work together on their school outreach programme addressing digital poverty.

The project aims to increase the digital capacity of 135 schools across Ireland. As part of the programme, the project team is partnering with St Kevin’s Community College in Clondalkin, Co Dublin. The school has already been identified as a leader in the digital space, and the project will help it continue to develop its students’ digital wealth.

The grant has been awarded to the project as part of the Rethink Ireland Education Innovation Fund awards. The Education Innovation Fund 2020 – 2023 announced yesterday (27 September) was created by Rethink Ireland with the support of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The fund will support nine projects that are all focused on improving equal access to education and promoting economic empowerment.

Commenting on the award to the Digital Wealth Project, Dr Katriona O’Sullivan from the psychology department at Maynooth University said: “The Digital Wealth Project is an important research focus for not only communities but also individuals, as it looks to address digital poverty.”

“Through a new framework that reconsiders the supports that schools need to move out of digital poverty, the project aims to ensure that 1000 plus students, 300 plus teachers and 135 schools nationwide have the digital commodities, capabilities, technology and infrastructure to ensure access to the digital world,” O’Sullivan added.

Maynooth University also runs a STEM Passport for Inclusion initiative to provide “meaningful support” to 1,000 girls from working class communities to progress into STEM courses and careers. The initiative will benefit from the funding awarded to the Digital Wealth Project.

More information on that initiative and instructions on getting involved are available on Maynooth University’s website.

