Dr Fiona Grant becomes chair of European Marine Board

With more than two decades’ experience in marine science, Grant will guide the strategic direction of the European organisation.

Dr Fiona Grant of Ireland’s Marine Institute has been appointed as chair of the European Marine Board (EMB).

Grant enters the new role with more than two decades of experience in marine science. She has held various leadership roles within the Marine Institute and is currently its head of international programmes, leading various initiatives to enhance our understanding of the ocean and promote sustainable practices.

She is also actively involved in the Institute’s equality, diversity and inclusion group, where she works to ensure an inclusive work environment.

In her new role as chair of the EMB, Fiona will play a pivotal role in guiding the strategic direction of the organisation and lead efforts to address pressing challenges facing oceans such as the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and sustainable resource management.

The EMB is a European think-tank that works to advance marine research and to bridge the gap between science and policy.

“I am deeply honoured to take on the role of chair and to work alongside the esteemed members of the EMB in advancing our shared goals for the benefit of our ocean and future generations,” Grant said. “Together, we will strive to harness the collective expertise and resources of the European marine community to address the challenges facing our ocean and unlock their full potential for the benefit of society.

“I hope this also encourages other women to have the confidence to put their names forward for positions such as the chair of the European Marine Board due to the experience and perspectives females can bring to the role.”

Niall McDonough, the Marine Institute’s director of policy, innovation and research support services, said Grant’s appointment reflects the “calibre of our people” at the organisation.

“Her dedication to advancing marine science and fostering international collaboration aligns perfectly with the EMB’s objectives,” McDonough said. “With her vision, passion and proven track record of achievement, she is poised to lead the EMB to new heights of excellence and impact in the years to come.”

