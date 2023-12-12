Dr Rick Officer to navigate Marine Institute as its new CEO

With a background in fisheries science and business, Dr Officer joins the Marine Institute from ATU, where he lead research and innovation.

Marine Institute, the state agency for marine research in Ireland, has appointed Dr Rick Officer as its new CEO.

Officer was previously vice-president for research and innovation at Atlantic Technological University (ATU), a role he had held since April last year, when the new university for the north-west first opened its doors after a merger between IT Sligo, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) and Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Before that, Officer was vice-president for research and innovation at GMIT. He also led the establishment of the Marine and Freshwater Research Centre based in the institution and held lecturing roles for nearly a decade.

With a PhD in fisheries science from University of Melbourne, Officer also completed an MBA at University College London four years ago. He will commence his new role at the Marine Institute next month.

Speaking after his appointment announcement today (12 December), Officer said Ireland’s marine environment and industries are under “enormous and urgent” pressures.

“The Marine Institute has a vital role to play in providing the evidence base to enable adaptation to changing social, economic and environmental conditions. The excellent science and advice produced and supported by the Marine Institute are crucial to Ireland’s successful navigation of the major challenges of food security, climate adaptation and energy transition.”

Based in Galway, the Marine Institute is a state body under the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that provides the Government, public agencies and the maritime industry with a range of scientific and advisory services to inform policymaking.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, TD, said at the appointment announcement that Ireland is “at a crossroads” in marine research and innovation.

“As we tackle national and global societal challenges, our marine resource offers significant opportunities for Ireland to prepare for the impacts of climate change and food and energy security,” he said.

“With Dr Officer’s extensive experience in sustainable fisheries, leading innovative and integrated research programmes and driving strategic collaborations nationally and internationally, the Marine Institute will continue to deliver the robust science and services to government and industry needed as we work towards delivering a knowledge-based, sustainable blue economy for Ireland.”

