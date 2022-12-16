Three disruptive tech projects to share €13.3m in Government funding

Two medical projects and one on climate action are being awarded under the second tranche of the fourth call for the Government’s DTIF fund.

Three more projects by Irish researchers are set to receive Government funding under the fourth round of the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF).

Today’s (16 December) funding announcement is the second tranche of awards to be distributed in this round.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said that a sum of €13.3m would be shared among the 11 partners involved in the three projects.

He added that this would bring the total allocation from this fourth funding call to more than €53m across 14 projects.

The first tranche of awards under the fourth call was announced in November, with 11 projects receiving €40m. They bagged the money for looking into areas such as health and wellbeing, robotics and machine learning.

Two of the three projects to have been awarded funding today are also in health and wellbeing.

Medical equipment manufacturing company CroiValve will lead a project alongside University College Dublin (UCD) and Blueacre Technology that looks at ways to improve treatment for patients with leaking heart valves. They received a total of €5.9m.

Galway’s InVera Medical is leading research into vessel wall intervention for vein closure in venous leg ulcerations. The project got €4.6m and will see InVera work with University of Galway, Atlantic Technological University and Innovative Catheter Solutions.

The third project to bag funding is also based partly in Galway, but it is focused on climate action and sustainability. Biotech research company GlasPort Bio will lead research into ways to reduce the carbon footprint – or hoofprint – of livestock. As well as that company, University of Galway, University College Cork and Devenish will be involved. This project was awarded €2.8m.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris welcomed the three latest DTIF awards, calling them “further evidence of the links between excellent research and our strong industry base”.

“The six enterprise partners and five research institutions involved will work together to convert their industrial research into products that can disrupt existing markets,” he concluded.

