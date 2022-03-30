Dublin Maker set to return with an in-person festival this year

The Dublin Maker team expects this to be the biggest event to date and has launched an open call for ‘anyone who makes anything’.

The Dublin Maker festival is set to return to the city centre this summer, with an in-person event planned in Merrion Square. This will be Dublin Maker’s first in-person festival in two years.

The event, supported by Science Foundation Ireland, is set to return to the team’s “favourite location” on Saturday, 23 July.

Dublin Maker typically takes place in the city each summer. However, the 2020 Dublin Maker had to be shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After this, the team created a fully virtual festival for 2021, described by organisers as their “most accessible event ever”.

Now in its 11th year (and 10th event), Dublin Maker is free and open for “anyone who makes anything” including inventors, makers, hackers and creators. Everyone from tech enthusiasts and engineers to creative crafters and students are welcome.

“Dublin Maker’s mission is to entertain, inform and connect the makers of Ireland, while inspiring the next generation of Ireland’s makers and inventors and we want you to be part of it,” according to the team.

The organisers have promised a family-friendly festival full of invention, creativity and resourcefulness, which they expect to be their biggest event yet.

Dublin Maker has launched an open call for anyone who wishes to participate in the festival. There will be several review rounds, with 20 May scheduled as the closing date for applications.

However, the team has asked people to get applications in early if possible, as they will be sending out acceptances from 17 April onwards.

“Remember, your project doesn’t need to be finished, and it definitely doesn’t need to be for sale,” the Dublin Maker team said. “We want you to share how you make, so in-progress, hobbyist projects are A-OK!”

Entries can be submitted from individuals as well as from groups. While applications are open to anyone, the team encourages interactive exhibits that show the process of making things.

The organisers are looking for a wide variety of topics for this year’s festival, including projects in sustainability, EVs, unusual tools, vintage computer systems, puppets and much more.

