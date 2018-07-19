Free Dublin Maker festival returns to Merrion Square for 2018

Free this weekend? Dublin Maker returns on 21 July with a whole host of free activities for the family to build and experiment with.

After yet another successful year, Dublin Maker returns to Merrion Square on Saturday 21 July from 10am to 6pm to offer anyone a chance to get hands-on experience with everything you need to create your own engineering or artistic masterpiece.

The completely free, community-led event features a host of clever hacks, intriguing innovations and maker movement magic, and on the way you might learn a few things – such as how beer gets brewed and how medical devices are made using 3D printers.

There will also be a shedload of other activities including origami, robotics, knitting, board games, woodturning, LEDs and lasers.

Attendees will get the chance to speak to makers who have created everything from rocket launchers to film props and ask them all sorts of questions to get their own creative juices flowing.

This marks the seventh year of the event with last year’s one going down a storm with attendees.

‘A cauldron of making’

“Makers are people who have ideas and act on them,” the event’s organisers said.

“They are hands-on and search for creative solutions to improve the things they own or imagine the future of technologies. They are the bedroom inventors, the shed workshop dwellers and the community groups that meet midweek in the small rooms above bars.

“Makers want to change the world – or at least make it a more exciting place to live. Dublin Maker brings them all together to create a cauldron of making for one day a year.”

Making is hungry and thirsty work however, with the event set to host a food area and chill-out zone to get a chance to take a breather from all the excitement and fuel those creative engines.

The event is part of the Festival of Curiosity taking place from today (19 July) until Sunday 22 July. The series of events merge technology, design, arts and science in playful, immersive and curious ways.

More than 45,000 people take part in the dozens of events each year, and you can check out just some of the events you won’t want to miss out on here.