Free Dublin Maker festival returns to Merrion Square this month

Supported by Science Foundation Ireland and Dublin City Council, the Dublin Maker event takes place on 20 July this year.

For the eighth year running, Dublin Maker is taking place in the capital to showcase the invention, creativity and resourcefulness of the maker movement in Ireland.

The free, family-friendly, community-run event will take place in Merrion Square once again on Saturday 20 July this year. The day-long festival will attract makers, crafters, coders and inventors who will showcase their hacks, innovations and creations.

According to organisers, “makers are people who have ideas and act on them”.

They added: “They are hands-on and search for creative solutions to improve the things they own or imagine the future of technologies. They are the bedroom inventors, the shed workshop dwellers and the community groups that meet midweek in the small rooms above bars. Makers want to change the world – or at least make it a more exciting place to live.

“Dublin Maker brings them all together to create a cauldron of making for one day a year. They give their time for free so others can be inspired.”

Meet the makers

Supported by Science Foundation Ireland and Dublin City Council, the event will begin at 10am and will run until 6pm. Kids and grown-ups will have plenty of opportunities to chat with like-minded makers who have created everything from rocket launchers to film props.

The festival expects to welcome at least 10,000 visitors this year. As always, the makers will be delighted to answer any questions and allow visitors to see any prototypes and gadgets they’ve brought along.

The organisers of Dublin Maker said: “We invite all to come meet the makers and start to make with us, young and old. There are plenty of hands-on workshops and live demos that will have you rolling up your sleeves and widening your eyes. Dublin Maker’s mission is to entertain, inform and connect the makers of Ireland, while inspiring the next generation of Ireland’s makers and inventors.”

The free outdoor event is part of the wider Festival of Curiosity, which runs from 18 to 21 July and features a range of events across the city for families and individuals of all ages.

Some of the other notable events taking place during the Festival of Curiosity include Under the Ocean with the Mola Mola Fish, an event led by National Geographic explorer Dr Tierney Thys; Summer Night Stargazing at the Dunsink Observatory; and the Curious Dublin Guided Walking Tour led by Catherine McGuinness.

You can see the entire programme here.