Dublin Maker Festival 2022: It’s back with a bang and lots of robots

Expect AI racing robots, physics buskers, arrow crafters, 3D printers and lots more at the family-friendly Dublin Maker Festival.

Dublin Maker Festival 2022 will see 50 makers descend upon Merrion Square to showcase their unique inventions on 23 July. The volunteer-led festival is free to attend and suitable for all ages and interests.

In March of this year, the festival said it would be holding its first non-virtual event in two years this summer. Last year’s festival was held virtually due to Covid-19, while 2020’s event had to be shelved for the same reason. Now, however, Dublin’s makers are back with a bang.

Members of the public are invited to wander over to Merrion Square to meet them the 50 makers. Among the creations to see at this year’s Maker Festival are AI racing robots, Aran-knitted jumpers, physics buskers, arrow craft, wooden sculptures, Lego, 3D printers, lightweight jewellery and upcycled coffee pods.

There will also be a stall teaching people how to make their own batteries from old items they have lying around their house.

South Dublin Radio Club will be sharing their love of radio – and amateur satellites – with attendees through interactive exhibits.

A group of scientists from University College Dublin will be attempting to prove to the public that anyone can be a scientist if they want to. The Jellylab group will be showcasing – and explaining how to make – some of the simple scientific tools and instruments its members have developed. These tools can answer questions about topics ranging from microplastic pollution to animal behaviour. Think Lego microscopes, lasers to see sounds and tiny sea creatures.

This year’s event will also feature a repair café, where visitors can bring broken items along to the Dublin Maker Festival to be fixed by the clever volunteers from Tog Hackerspace.

The festival is supported by funding from Science Foundation Ireland, Dublin City Council and the ESB.

More details about this year’s Dublin Maker Festival can be found on its website.

