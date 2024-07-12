Dune-like spacesuit upgrade turns urine into drinking water

Astronauts currently wear the equivalent of large diapers when in space, but a new prototype system pulls urine into a filtration system that can be attached to the back of spacesuits.

Scientists have developed a spacesuit upgrade that sounds like the stillsuit from the science-fiction series Dune, as it lets the wearer turn urine into drinking water.

The concept of recycling wastewater is nothing new – the International Space Station has advanced recycling capabilities – but it is not so simple when applied to a spacesuit. Existing systems for astronauts include the maximum absorbency garment (MAG), which is essentially a large space diaper.

But these systems are known to be uncomfortable, unhygienic and also wasteful, being unable to recycle wastewater such as urine. To resolve all of these issues, a group of researchers from Cornell University have designed a prototype urine collection and recycling system for spacesuits, which can be carried on the back of a spacesuit.

The design includes an undergarment made of multiple layers of flexible fabric, which connects to a collection cup of molded silicone. This cup is lined with polyester microfibre or a nylon-spandex blend, which draws urine away from the body to a vacuum pump, where it is sucked into a urine filtration system.

“The design includes a vacuum-based external catheter leading to a combined forward-reverse osmosis unit, providing a continuous supply of potable water with multiple safety mechanisms to ensure astronaut wellbeing,” said Sofia Etlin, the first author of the study.

The team claims their urine filtration system has a recycling efficiency of 87pc, which it achieves through a two-step, integrated forward and reverse osmosis filtration system. The filtered water is enriched in electrolytes before being pumped into a drink bag within the spacesuit. The researchers said the process of collecting and purifying 500ml of urine takes only five minutes.

The design is now available to be tested under simulated conditions and eventually for full spacewalks. The team expects their design to be a major upgrade for the MAG, which they claim has faced various complaints from astronauts over the years.

“The MAG has reportedly leaked and caused health issues such as urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal distress,” Etlin said. “Additionally, astronauts currently have only one litre of water available in their in-suit drink bags. This is insufficient for the planned, longer-lasting lunar spacewalks, which can last 10 hours, and even up to 24 hours in an emergency.”

The team hopes their spacesuit upgrade will be a benefit for NASA’s Artemis missions, where astronauts will return to the moon’s orbit and land on its south pole.

